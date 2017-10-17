10 of the Best Business Presentation Apps for Your Smartphone

Effective presentations are vital in securing new business and helping a firm grow. Thanks to advancements in technology, small businesses now have a wealth of tools available to them for delivering powerful presentations, quickly and efficiently.

Best Presentation Apps

Here’s ten of the best business presentation apps for your smartphone designed to help you win over your audience.

MightyMeeting

MightyMeeting is a presentation sharing tool for Android smartphones. You can use the app to upload presentations to the cloud. Employees, colleagues and clients can then join a meeting room to view your presentation from anywhere in the world.

Those with access to the presentation can use an interactive whiteboard to share notes, images, graphs and sketches. The presentations on MightyMeeting can be sent out as an PDF document.

The MightyMeeting app can be downloaded for free on Android devices.

Haiku Deck

You can create a presentation in just a few minutes with the help of the Haiku Deck app. This intuitive app enables you to import images from social media sites. The app also allows you to sync your presentations between your iPhone, iPad or the internet.

The Haiku Deck app is free to download onto iPhone and iPad.

Keynote

Keynote is a powerful presentation app, which comes complete with cinematic transitions to help professionals make world-class presentations.

With iCloud built in, businesses can keep presentations fully secured and accessible across different devices with Keynote.

Keynote is available on the App Store for IOS devices. It can be downloaded for $9.99.

AIO Remote

AIO Remote is an app that turns your Android device into a presentation remote. The app can be used as a nifty tool when you are presenting PowerPoint slides from a computer or from another presentation app.

With the AIO Remote there is no need to switch back and forth between devices, as, using the File Manager option on the AIO Remote, you can find what you’re looking for from your Android device.

The AIO Remote app can be downloaded for free.

Google Slides

With the Google Slides app you can create and edit presentations and share them with others from your Android smartphone or tablet. This intuitive app enables you to not only create new presentations but edit existing files as well.

You can share and collaborate presentations at the same time from remote destinations. Slides can be added and rearranged in presentations. As all presentations are saved in the cloud, you don’t have to worry about losing your work with the Google Slides app.

Google Slides is free to download and can be used on both Android smartphones and iPhones.

WPS Office

The WPS Office is a simple yet effective presentation app. The app has a range of features designed to make presentations easy to create and effective, including the ability to insert, resize or crop images. Office documents can be exported to PDF with ease with the WPS Office app.

The WPS Office app is available to downloaded for free on the App Store for iOS devices. It is also available on Android mobile devices.

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft PowerPoint can be downloaded onto an iPad, iPhone or Android smartphones. The PowerPoint app enables businesses to create and edit impactful presentations whilst on the go. The presentations created on the PowerPoint app can be accessed in the cloud.

Microsoft PowerPoint app is free to download onto iOS and Android mobile devices.

FlowVella

With the FlowVella app you can combine words, images, links, videos and PDFs to create an effective presentation whilst on the go. Another great feature of FlowVella is the fact you can record videos of your presentations and share them anywhere.

The FlowVella app is compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch devices and can be downloaded for free.

SlideShark

SlideShark is used by sales professionals and other business presenters to present and share PowerPoint presentations from iPhone, iPad or iPod devices. You can broadcast SlideShark presentations over the internet in real-time to attendees of your meetings from your iOS device, regardless of what device they are using.

You can upload PowerPoint files via the SlideShark website, open files from email attachments or import files from cloud storage.

The SlideShark app is free for individuals and costs $149 a year for the team edition.

ShowPad

ShowPad is specifically designed to help salespeople present and share content that matters to help them shine above competition, sell more products and ultimately grow their business. The ShowPad app is an easy-to-use sales presentation platform whereby sales teams can present dynamic content in presentation format.

Presentations can be costimized and used again for different sales situations with the ShowPad app. All meetings, presentations and activities can be easily logged and shared with ShowPad.

The ShowPad app can be downloaded for free onto both Android and iOS smartphones.