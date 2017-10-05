Bumble Bizz App Mixes Small Business Networking — with Dating?

Fancy socializing, dating and networking all in one place? Now you can, thanks to the arrival of Bumble Bizz, an app designed to allow users to swipe to find connections to network and mentor with, and maybe more.

Introducing the Bumble Bizz App

The popular dating app Bumble has moved into professional domains with the launch of a new mode in its app — aptly named ‘Bizz’. Continuing Bumble’s women-led ethos for ‘women to make the first move’, Bumble Bizz is the first major professional networking platform that’s swipe-focused.

By adding digital resumes and listing skills, small business owners will be able to grow their online network with Bumble Bizz, mentor other users, and make potentially vital business connections.

Based on a business owner’s location, network and other parameters, Bumble Bizz allows professional users to find suitable business connections to start conversations, ideally leading to the development of professional opportunities.

Witney Wolfe Herde, a cofounder of the popular dating app Tinder, who launched Bumble in 2014, told Vogue why Bumble Bizz is more about “creating opportunity” than job hunting.

“Often, the best jobs come out of just meeting people and letting one thing lead to another. And so we wanted to really make this more about letting you network with people and letting the opportunity be bigger than maybe you even dreamed of. It’s actually very similar to dating,” added Herde.

Similar to Bumble, Bumble Bizz prioritizes the safety of its users by using a photo verification tool to ensure the people business owners connect and network with are who they say they are. Female entrepreneurs need to make the first move on Bumble Bizz, allowing women to decide who they want to connect with and talk to.

Bumble users can switch between the app’s different modes, to ensure they don’t accidentally make a dating request when they wanted to get to know another user in a more professional manner.