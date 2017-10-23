About Us   |   Advertise

DHL Express for Shopify Handles International Shipping for Ecommerce Sales

Selling internationally just got easier and more affordable.

Canadian ecommerce company Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) has teamed up with DHL Express to help you access the fast-growing global retail market.

You can now ship with the same premium carrier that major retailers use, with guaranteed express service, negotiated shipping rates and service to over 220 countries.

What’s more, you can even schedule free DHL Express pickups in Shopify, for any volume of packages.

Getting Started with DHL Express for Shopify

DHL Express shipping comes standard with your Shopify plan, if you are a U.S. merchant. And it’s rather simple to use.

You need to make sure your shop is setup to ship internationally with shipping zones and add DHL Express rates to those shipping zones. Once you create DHL Express shipping labels for international order, all you need to do is schedule a free DHL Express pickup.

Conquer New Territories

The global retail market is five times the size of the U.S. market. And according to a PayPal study, Ireland, Austria and Israel are the key markets for cross-border shopping.

Given the growth prospects, if you are not selling internationally today you’re probably missing out on a massive opportunity.

The PayPal study also highlighted the importance of price and shipping costs to drive purchases in the global markets. It showed how in order to succeed, you need to be sensitive to product and shipping costs.

With DHL Express for Shopify Shipping, you can be sure your products reach your customers safely and in a timely fashion. It’s also easy for you to track your shipment because all the information you need will be live on Shopify.

DHL Express Photo via Shutterstock

Shubhomita Bose

Shubhomita Bose

