These 8 Direct Marketing Franchises Focus on Serving Other Small Businesses

The heart of a small business’s success lies in its marketing. The trouble is, many small businesses simply don’t have the time, resources or knowledge to implement successful marketing campaigns. Hence, outsourcing marketing requirements is growing in popularity.

Imagine being able to offer small businesses marketing services? You’d always be in demand, right? If running your own marketing business sounds attractive, you may be interested in becoming a marketing franchisee.

Take a look at the following list of direct marketing franchises serving other small businesses.

Direct Marketing Franchise List

Valpak Direct Marketing Systems Inc.

Valpak has a network of over 150 franchises across the US and Canada. From online marketing to mailbox and mobile device, Valpak provides a variety of ways to connect small businesses with consumers.

The company offers franchising opportunities for local marketing consultants to help businesses in their community grow. To be a Valpak franchisee you’ll need to enjoy sales, have good business acumen, be friendly and self-motivated, and have a background in sales, marketing or business.

A Valpak franchise typically costs $32,500 to start and candidates will need a minimum of $75,000 in liquid assets.

Minuteman Press International

Minuteman Press International provides digital print, design and promotional products and services to businesses, designed to help them grow. The company offers franchising opportunities to business-minded, ambitious people who are looking to build relationships within their community and help local businesses market their products and services.

Successful printing and marketing service franchisees with Minuteman Press International will benefit from regional support and face-to-face assistance, multiple revenue streams, and a limited royalty structure to help maximize your income.

Opening a Minuteman Press in the US could cost between $108,115 and $163,865 but qualified franchisees may be able to access financing to reduce that to $30,000 to $50,000.

The Inside Coup

The Inside Coup recognizes direct mail is a multi-billion-dollar industry. The Inside Coup provides a range of solutions to the direct mail sector and provides self-motivated individuals with the opportunity to be part of the direct mail industry.

Through social media, online, mailboxes and mobile phones, The Inside Coup assists small business in reaching new customers. Successful owners of an Inside Coup franchise can develop multiple revenue streams trough a proven proprietary sales system, virtually no ongoing overhead expenses, and many more perks.

Candidates will need to have a total investment of $50,950 to $289,950 to own a franchise with The Inside Coup.

BirthdayPak

Got a flare for marketing and a strong business acumen? You may be interested in becoming a BirthdayPak franchisee. BirthdayPak provides a marketing platform that brings local “upscale businesses” together with their best customers. This is achieved through personalized direct mail and other marketing techniques offered through the franchises.

BirthdayPak provides franchising opportunities to experienced marketing and sales professionals, looking to develop their own businesses with the advice, assistance and support of a well-known marketing brand.

BirthdayPak only works with so-called upscale businesses, such as spas, salons, restaurants and boutiques. Experienced marketing and sales professionals will need a total investment of $30,000 to $40,000 to become BirthdayPak franchisees.

Money Mailer

Money Mailer believes direct mail remains one of the most cost-effective ways for small businesses to reach new customers.

Providing business-minded marketing experts with its shared mail product combined with social media and other online channels, Money Maker creates in-demand marketing consultants who the company says can solve the marketing needs for businesses in their local communities.

The total cash investment to own a Money Mailer franchise is $75,000. Successful marketing consultants with Money Mailer can enjoy making large potential earnings, monthly repeat business and an extremely fast start-up.

SMS Masterminds

Text message marketing is becoming an increasingly effective way for small businesses to market their products and services and ultimately grow their businesses. SMS Masterminds exploits the unique power of SMS marketing via mobile devices.

The company offers the opportunity for driven individuals looking to own a marketing franchise to use SMS Masterminds’ experience to streamline their individual paths to success. The company further guarantees franchisees will acquire at least 10 merchant accounts or $3,000 in a single month’s revenue within their first 150 days as a licensee.

To become an SMS Masterminds’ licensee, you will need to make a total investment of $34,900 to $35,800, however.

Go Mobile VIP

Go Mobile VIP is another franchise in the highly lucrative mobile marketing industry. The company provides the opportunity for individuals to own their own Go Mobile VIP businesses and become part of the rapidly expanding mobile marketing sector.

With the company’s unique mobile coupons feature, Go Mobile VIP business owners create custom one-time-use mobile coupons within seconds, the company says. A minimum cash investment of $15,000 is required to own a GO Mobile VIP business. Successful candidates receive training and can operate their businesses from home.

Four Step Marketing Consultants

Four Step Marketing Consultants offers a licensing program to help those wanting to run their own marketing businesses with everything the company says they will need to be successful. Four Step Marketing Consultants says its edge in the industry is the special tech systems, unique marketing tools, ongoing support and high level of training franchisees are provided.

The company says no marketing experience is required to become a Four Step Marketing Consultants francisee, just drive and ambition. A minimum cash investment of $17,995 is required.