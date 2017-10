I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — I love animals in offices. I love to bring their animal-ness and graft it onto the business world.

Take for example, this obviously successful duck. He’s worked hard, sacrificed, and snagged that corner office. He’s a duck that’s going places. A duck on the move. The duck to watch.

But those bread crumbs from the park… You just can’t beat real honest-to-goodness old lady park bread.