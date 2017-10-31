19 Mistakes to Avoid on Your Ecommerce Site Before It Goes Live (INFOGRAPHIC)

So you built an ecommerce site and think it’s now ready. But is it really good to go live?

Several businesses have ecommerce websites these days, but not all succeed in increasing their page views and maximizing conversions. To launch a successful ecommerce site, you must know which mistakes you should avoid.

Discount coupon company Bluehost Coupon Codes has created a checklist of common mistakes businesses make when they launch their ecommerce sites.

Ecommerce Website Mistakes to Avoid Before Going Live

Let’s take a look at a few glaring mistakes you must avoid.

No Proper About Us Page

Potential customers want to know who you are before they start doing business with you. That’s why, most of them will check your About Us page for information. The absence of a good About Us page can affect website traffic and impact your sales.

Not Focusing on the SEO Strategy

You may invest a fortune on creating a sleek ecommerce website, but you won’t be able to reap the results unless you have a solid SEO strategy.

In today’s increasingly competitive marketplace, SEO is crucial to ensure you rank on the top pages of the search engines. A top ranking will get you more traffic and translate it into sales.

Not Taking Content Marketing Seriously

Good content is the reason why customers keep coming back to a site. For an ecommerce site, relevant and updated content is essential to keep customers interested. Remember, the information should provide real value to your target audience.

Not Making Your Website Responsive in Design

The number of mobile users is growing at a steady pace. And for ecommerce site owners, majority of traffic comes from mobile devices. A responsive web design ensures users get the same great experience when they are browsing your site on their mobile phones.

Loading Speed

Slow sites lose customers who tend to never come back again. Fast loading speed, on the other hand, can improve user experience and help you boost traffic.

To see all 19 mistakes you’ll want to avoid before launching your company’s ecommerce website, check out the infographic below: