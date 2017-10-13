Did you know you could save small amounts that together add up to big benefits for your business? Conserving energy, making smart use of technology, recycling, seeking out energy tax breaks, and other moves can improve your business, help make employees more committed and result in savings.

Here are 10 ways to do that:

Adjust the office thermostat. Historically temperatures in offices have been set for the assumed height, weight and metabolic rate of a 40 year old man. A better average suggests setting cooling at 76 and heating at 70. You should also involve your employees in the decision.

These tips and many more were presented during a recorded webinar held October 5, 2017 with Michael Cammon of Constellation, small business expert Ivana Taylor, and hosted by Anita Campbell, SEO of Small Business Trends. You can watch the full session here: