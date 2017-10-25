Spotlight: Urban Bricks Pizza Stands Out in a Crowded Market

The pizza market is already fairly saturated. But that doesn’t mean that there are no new opportunities in the industry. Businesses like Urban Bricks Pizza are still finding new ways to differentiate their offerings.

You can read more about Urban Bricks Pizza and how the business sets itself apart in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

Advertisement

What the Business Does

Offers artisan pizza and build-your-own salads.

Sammy Aldeeb, founder and CEO of Urban Bricks Pizza told Small Business Trends, “We’re known for our real authentic, build-your-own Neapolitan pizza with an all-American attitude. We’re the only build-your-own pizza concept that offers delivery, bar and drive-thru options for its Mad Dough Loving Customers.”

Business Niche

Offering a large variety of quality options.

Aldeeb says, “Each pizza starts with fresh, never frozen dough made in-house every morning that was designed by World Pizza Champion Michele d’Amelio. We also have gluten-friendly and wheat options available. Customers can choose from more than 30 ingredients that are prepared fresh each morning to top their pizza. We use flour and tomatoes imported from Italy. Pizzas are cooked to perfection in our stunning lime green ovens in just two minutes. Guests also have the option to select from build-your-own salads, wings and premium Italian gelato.”

How the Business Got Started

After buying other franchise businesses.

Aldeeb explains, “I emigrated to the U.S. from Dubai in 1998. At the time, I was unfamiliar with American business culture and I had no college degree to fall on, so I jumped into franchising and invested my life savings to open a Marble Slab Creamery in 2005. That location performed so well that after six months, I bought a Subway franchise in the same mall and within 10 years, my portfolio grew to more than 20 franchise locations between Marble Slab, Subway and Great American Cookies.

I decided to then explore the fast-casual pizza industry because I heard about the consistency and profitability of it. I researched franchise concepts in the space but couldn’t find one that resonated with me, so I created my own brand. I launched Urban Bricks Pizza in San Antonio in 2015. It was so successful that within two months of opening, I decided to sell all 20+ of my other franchises to focus on Urban Bricks Pizza full-time. I sold the first franchise within six months of opening my first corporate location.

Now, we currently have 12 locations open in Texas and Ontario, Canada, with six under construction and 25 signed leases. There are 117 committed stores through master franchise agreements.”

Biggest Win

Creating a profitable business opportunity for franchisees.

Aldeeb says, “It’s great visiting stores in different parts of the country when it was just an idea on paper less than three years ago! Being able to have Urban Bricks be an unforgettable first summer job for many young men and women also is a huge win in my book!”

Biggest Risk

Entering a crowded market.

Aldeeb says, “Starting a business in the crowded fast-casual pizza industry was definitely a big risk. We had to make sure Urban Bricks Pizza was different and stood out among the competition. Because I was a multi-unit franchisee myself, I understand what it’s like to be on that side of it. I worked to make sure we were different not only from the customer’s perspective, but the franchisee’s as well. We’re the only fast-casual pizza concept with delivery, drive-thru and full bar options, and the only one to offer master franchise agreements for new markets.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Marketing.

Aldeeb says, “Marketing our brand, letting the public know that they can always get an awesome product for a very reasonable price brickin’ quick!”

Words of Wisdom

Aldeeb says, “They often ask me how you get a restaurant to succeed – it’s simple: REMARKABLE Location, EXCELLENT product, GOOD customer service & a FAIR price.”

* * * * *

Find out more about the Small Biz Spotlight program