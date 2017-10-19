Where Small Businesses Affected by the 2017 Hurricane Season Can Turn for Funding

Businesses in several states and territories are struggling to recover after recent hurricanes. Harvey, Irma, Jose and Nate all had an impact on residents and businesses in the U.S. And for small businesses especially, recovery can be a lengthy process.

But the early stages of recovery can be critical for small businesses. If you wait too long to secure financing and get your business back up and running, it could be too late. In fact, 40% of small businesses never recover after a disaster.

Vernon Tirey, founder and CEO of LeaseQ, an online marketplace for business equipment financing, said in a phone interview with Small Business Trends, “The most important thing for any business is their customers. And the longer you delay serving your customers, the more risk there is that your customers will go get that service someplace else. So it’s very important to get back to operating as usual as quickly as possible.”

Sources of Financing for 2017 Hurricane Season Business Recovery

So if your business was impacted by one of the recent storms, you could very well be looking for financing options to get your business back up and running. Here are some options for you to consider, broken down by state.

Texas

Small businesses were impacted by Hurricane Harvey in Texas on August 25 through September 3. and many still are struggling to keep their doors open to customers. Here are funding resources for small businesses recovering from Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

SBA Disaster Loan Assistance

Businesses in certain counties in Texas may be eligible for up to $2 million in loans to aid with disaster recovery efforts. Additionally, the Small Business Development Centers, Women’s Business Centers, Veterans Business Outreach Centers and SCORE offices are available to help businesses with financial counseling and other services.

FEMA Disaster Assistance

FEMA offers a wide range of disaster assistance options for residents in Texas. This isn’t specifically a business related offering. But if you have a home office, the program could help you repair any space or equipment that you use for your business.

Houston Recovers

Houston Recovers offers resources for businesses and individuals trying to recover from Harvey and other disasters. This includes a list of banks in the area offering low interest loans to businesses.

Houston Business Development, Inc.

Houston Business Development, Inc. offers several different types of business loans ranging from $5,000 to $5 million. You can use these loans for equipment, real estate or working capital.

Louisiana

Certain counties in Louisiana were also impacted by Harvey, and then again by Nate in early October. Here are some resources for those businesses affected.

SBA Disaster Loan Assistance

The SBA also has loan assistance available to businesses in the counties affected by Harvey. You can receive up to $2 million to help with the costs associated with recovering and rebuilding.

Louisiana Economic Development Small Business Loan and Guarantee Program

Qualified businesses may receive between $5,000 and $1.5 million in guaranteed loans and financial assistance. Businesses must create or retain at least one job, depending on the amount of the loan.

Mississippi

Parts of Mississippi were adversely affected when Hurricane Nate made landfall in early October. Here are some resources for businesses in those areas.

SBA Disaster Loan Assistance

The SBA also has loan assistance available to businesses in the counties affected by Nate. You can receive up to $2 million to help with the costs associated with recovering and rebuilding.

Small Business Capital Fund of MS

The Small Business Capital Fund of MS provides non-traditional financing options for small businesses. Small businesses can apply for loans for equipment, location rehab or working capital.

Alabama

Hurricane Nate also made an impact on some counties in Alabama. Here are resources for those businesses.

SBA Disaster Loan Assistance

The SBA also has loan assistance available to businesses in the counties affected by Nate. You can receive up to $2 million to help with the costs associated with recovering and rebuilding.

LiftFund Alabama

LiftFund is a non-profit organization in Birmingham that helps businesses access loans, microloans and training. Small businesses can access loans of up to $1 million through this program.

Florida

Hurricane Irma made a huge impact in many parts of Florida from August 30 to September 16. For businesses in the state looking for financing options, check out the list below.

SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans

FEMA and the SBA recommend that businesses and homeowners in disaster areas in Florida apply for loans through the SBA. Businesses may be eligible for up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged real estate or other assets.

FEMA Disaster Assistance

FEMA offers a wide range of disaster assistance options for residents in Florida. This isn’t specifically a business related offering. But if you have a home office, the program could help you repair any space or equipment that you might use for your business.

Enterprise Florida Small Business Loan Support Program

Enterprise Florida offers credit and microfinancing options to small businesses needing help with startup costs, equipment, inventory, real estate or working capital. Amounts and rates vary depending on the type of financing your business requires.

LiftFund Florida

LiftFund Florida is a non-profit organization that helps small businesses access capital through business loans up to $1 million, microloans and business training.

Puerto Rico

Hurricanes Irma and Maria made a huge impact on the island of Puerto Rico. With many still struggling to rebuild, here are some resources for businesses.

SBA Disaster Loan Assistance

The SBA also has loan assistance available to businesses in the counties affected by Harvey. You can receive up to $2 million to help with the costs associated with recovering and rebuilding. You can learn more from the San Juan district office.

FEMA Disaster Recovery Assistance

FEMA is offering disaster recovery assistance for individuals and families in Puerto Rico to help with things like debris removal and repairs to bring locations up to safety standards.

Government Development Bank for Puerto Rico

The Government Development Bank for Puerto Rico offers loans and financing options for small and medium sized businesses that qualify. You can apply online or by phone, though amounts and rates vary.

U.S. Virgin Islands

The U.S. Virgin Islands also suffered due to the effects of Hurricanes Irma and Maria in September. Here are resources for those businesses.

SBA Disaster Loan Assistance

The SBA also has loan assistance available to businesses in the counties affected by Harvey. You can receive up to $2 million to help with the costs associated with recovering and rebuilding. You can learn more from the San Juan district office, which also features a location on St. Thomas and St. Croix.

Virgin Islands Small Business Development Center

The Virgin Islands Small Business Development Center also offers resources for small businesses in the area, including advising and support to help small businesses find other funding sources.