Small Business Favorite GetResponse Announces $30M Investment in U.S.

GetResponse Opens an Office in Boston, First in US

A direct marketing platform already very popular among U.S. small businesses is expanding its business domestically with a huge new investment. GetResponse, the European-based online marketing platform, is increasing its U.S. operations with a big investment and a new Boston office to better serve American small businesses.

Over the next two years, the company plans to invest more than $30 million into expanding its operations in the U.S. A big part of that plan is the addition of the Boston office, which will be headed by small business sales veteran Mike Morris.

This effort is meant to bring GetResponse’s existing marketing tools to even more customers in the U.S. and better cater those tools and programs to U.S. businesses. Currently, GetResponse offers tools for managing email marketing, marketing automation, landing pages, webinars and more. About half of the company’s 350,000 customers are now based in the U.S., though the company is headquartered in Poland. So having a larger presence in the U.S. now should allow the company to become even more in tune with the needs of U.S. businesses.

Mike Morris, head of GetResponse, US said in an email interview with Small Business Trends, “”The US has always been a primary target market for GetResponse. In fact, it now comprises nearly half of our overall customer base. Brands and agencies in this market are turning to us as they see their marketing needs grow more complex and complicated. It’s not just email — that’s not enough anymore. They need tools to build and manage landing pages and webinars. They need marketing automation to score and engage customers. And they need it in one easy-to-use platform. By growing our presence in the US, we can do an even better job listening to the needs of our customers in this market. Their feedback will help us refine existing capabilities and launch new ones that fully address their marketing challenges. And as we continue to scale here, our Boston office means we’ll have more personnel available for in-person training and enhanced customer service.”

GetResponse’s new office is located in Boston’s Downtown Crossing District. And to kick off the new expansion, GetResponse is hosting ResponseCon 2017, a roadshow for marketers and entrepreneurs in Boston on October 17 and 18.

Image: GetResponse

