New GoDaddy WordPress Hosting Service Aimed at Web Professionals

If you’re managing multiple small business websites for clients or yourself, there’s a new hosting service that addresses performance and security needs.

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) has announced Pro Managed WordPress. It’s a hosting platform with comprehensive security and the tools web professionals need to look after multiple websites and clients in one place.

GoDaddy Pro Managed WordPress

Having a website that’s fast and secure is critical to small business success today. This new package will help the web professionals who manage these websites do things more effectively.

“Web pros tell us that the most frustrating and time consuming part of their job is the administrative work, and that they struggle to juggle all of their clients’ websites,” says Gabe Mays, Product Manager of WordPress at GoDaddy, in a company statement. “Pro Managed WordPress streamlines client site maintenance and allows these developers and designers to build and manage safe and reliable sites for their clients, all through one central solution.”

Beyond working in the popular WordPress format, Pro Managed WordPress allows web pros to send clients real-time performance reports and offer site cloning and migrations.

A GoDaddy spokesperson explained the product to Small Business Trends via email, “Pro Managed WordPress allows pros to log on once, see site performance, manage security, backups, and more through one single platform. Pro Managed WordPress even gives pros the ability to send their clients branded reports and invoices for their services.”

Pro Managed WordPress also includes and an optional Website Security Firewall (WAF) to head off common DDoS attacks. Pro Connect is a feature providing access to GoDaddy’s 17 million small business clients. The High Performance Hosting offers dedicated resources that scale automatically so sites hit optimum speeds regardless of heavy traffic and spikes in resources.

Plans start at $11.99 per month for 1 site and range up to $249.99 per month for 50 sites. For more information on the new service from GoDaddy, check out the full rundown of what’s available here.

Image: GoDaddy

Rob Starr

Rob Starr Rob Starr is a Staff Writer for Small Business Trends. Rob is a freelance journalist and content strategist/manager with three decades of experience in both print and online writing. He currently works in New York City as a copywriter and all across North America for a variety of editing and writing enterprises.

