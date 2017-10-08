This One Thing on Your About Page Can Boost Conversions by 300 Percent (Infographic)

If you’re missing a call-to-action in your about us page, you’re missing out on several leads. That’s according to data presented by digital marketing company Siege Media.

Importance of a Call-to-Action on Your About Page

Data shows adding a call-to-action towards the bottom of your about us page can increase conversions by 300 percent.

Create an Impactful About Us Page with a Video

Data also reveals a clear connection between videos and conversions on about us pages. According to a Forbes study, 59 percent of senior executives prefer video to text, if both are offered on a page.

Videos work well with millennials too, with 7 out of 10 millennials likely to watch a company video when shopping online.

A Picture’s Worth a Thousand Words

Interestingly, it’s not just videos that can boost engagement on your about us page. Images also make a big difference.

Studies from Nielson Normal Group found customers spend 10 percent more time looking at photos than reading text. Clearly, visuals appeal more to your target audience and real images are even more effective. Data from VWO revealed real images increased page conversions by 45 percent.

Build Credibility with Reviews and Testimonials

Got great reviews from happy customers? Why not showcase them in your about us page? Including customer testimonials increased sales by 34 percent for Wikijob. There’s no reason why it can’t provide you with similar benefits.

Positive reviews can help you win the trust of new customers. Seventy-two percent of people say positive reviews make them trust a local business more.

Want to know more about how you can create a great about us page? Check out the infographic below for more information: