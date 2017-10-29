Infusionsoft Targets Small Businesses with New Landing Pages

Infusionsoft has launched a new product designed to allow users to create striking and mobile-responsive landing pages quickly and efficiently.

Infusionsoft says its new Landing Pages are attractive and can be custom built to help businesses capture new leads. The pages comes with a gallery of easy-to-use templates and are free to use, the company says.

A landing page is an important marketing tool for small businesses, helping to capture leads or in some cases drive sales. Through relevant calls-to-action, landing pages prompt visitors either to fill out information, making them leads and future prospects, or simply to purchase a product. Consequently, landing pages are an effective way to significantly increase conversions, helping a small business sell more products and services — and ultimately grow.

As specialists in providing effective email marketing and sales platforms for small businesses, Infusionsoft says it recognizes the importance of landing pages for nurturing leads and driving sales. Hence the arrival of the new Landing Pages, which the company says make it easier than ever for small businesses to do both.

Infusionsoft’s new Landing Pages work in conjunction with a small business’s email campaigns and paid ads, enabling companies to generate maximum interest in their brands, products and services.

In a press statement, Rupesh Shah, Infusionsoft’s Vice President of Product, explained the importance of landing pages for small businesses and how the company’s new Landing Pages feature will help time-strapped small businesses generate effective pages that convert.

“We recently surveyed 3,500 customers and 90 percent said landing pages play an important role in their small businesses,” said Shah.

New Infusionsoft Landing Pages Update Will Save Time

“However, most small businesses don’t have the time or resources to code and design professional-looking landing pages,” Shah added. “With our new Landing Pages, small businesses can now publish beautiful, modern-looking pages that convert, with effortless customization and extremely fast page loads, ensuring visitors will have an engaging customer experience on any device.”

Using a simple drag-and-drop builder, small businesses with little technological know-how or experience will be able to create effective and responsive pages designed to generate leads, Infusionsoft says.

But the company’s new product has even more features. When creating pages with Infusionsoft’s new Landing Pages, small businesses don’t have to worry about finding relevant images to accompany text. Users have access to a comprehensive library of royalty-free images, which they can add to their copy creating pages with more aesthetic appeal.

To use the new Landing Pages, Infusionsoft customers can simply log into their Infusionsoft accounts and head to the marketing section. Next choose the campaign builder tool. From there, users can drag out the Landing Page node onto the canvas.

Small businesses then have the choice to access a marketplace of ready-made templates or to start from scratch and create their own.

The right landing page can act like a lead magnet, so Infusionsoft’s new product might be one small businesses already using the company’s other services want to try.