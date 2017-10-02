Business Users, Is Your iPhone 8 Crackling? Watch Out for this Tech Issue

Some of Apple’s newly-released iPhone 8s are emitting a “crackling” or “static” noise when connected to an earpiece, according to dozens of consumers on Apple’s support forum, as well as other platforms.

The issue appears to affect consumers using many different wireless carriers, as well as both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, which were made available to the public September 22. There’s no clear indication, at least yet, of what is causing the disruptive sound.

“It’s intermittent – on some calls you can perfectly notice it on others no problem,” reads an Apple user’s comment on an official discussion board. “I have already tried resetting the phone with no success on solving the problem. I’m dealing with the issue since Friday. Very disappointed! Does anyone has the same problem or knows how to fix it?”

Several users responded on the thread, which was started Sept. 24, saying they are having very similar difficulties.

“Same problem here with me in the UK. Update 11.0.1 made no difference either. Gonna give it till Saturday if not fixed it’s going back,” one user wrote.

“Cracklinggate?” another asked.

Even more people discussed their troubles with the device on MacRumors, a popular Apple-focused blog, as well as Reddit.

Apple confirmed that it is addressing the technical debacle, reports The Verge.

“We are aware of the issue which is affecting customers in a small number of cases,” an Apple representative reportedly said in a statement. “Our team is at work on a fix, which will be included in an upcoming software release.”

The crackling noise is just one of Apple’s new products that apparently needs to be fixed.

Apple admitted last week that its newly-introduced smartwatch has technical issues, just days before the device was set to be available for purchase, according to The Wall Street Journal. The tech conglomerate said that the Apple Watch Series 3 seems to struggle with its cellular connectivity capabilities, perhaps the most important feature and selling point.

