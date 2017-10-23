About Us   |   Advertise

Data Shows LinkedIn’s Value as a Networking, Branding Tool (INFOGRAPHIC)

by In Social Media 0
0
Shares
|
Print This Article
Email this Article

0
Shares
Email this Article Print This Article
LinkedIn Statistics 2017

Back in 2003 when LinkedIn (NYSE:LNKD) was launched, it was primarily used for job hunting. A lot has changed since then. Today, it is extensively used for networking and personal branding.

This fresh insight comes from data collected by NumberSleuth, a company helping to discover details about the numbers of your incoming calls.

According to research, 50 percent of LinkedIn members have found a job through a mutual connection, validating LinkedIn’s popularity as a networking and marketing tool.

Connect to Create Opportunities

LinkedIn, for its part, has introduced several new features to help users add more connections. You can now see when your connections are online and are ready to chat.

You may also share in-person status updates, tutorials and behind-the-scenes videos on the LinkedIn mobile app.

In the future, LinkedIn is planning to provide free mentoring services for members, connecting them with seasoned pros who give career advice. The new service will have a limited launch this year in San Francisco and Australia.

LinkedIn for Small Businesses

With more than 500 million users, LinkedIn provides a vast platform for businesses to connect and grow their network. But success depends on how well you leverage your network.

To help businesses take their networking, selling, marketing and hiring efforts to new heights, LinkedIn offers a number of useful tools. The showcase pages, for example, are extremely useful in highlighting your company, a business unit or initiative.

You may also consider LinkedIn Sales Navigator to turn the passive LinkedIn platform into a social selling machine.

For further brand impact, another option is LinkedIn Video. This newly launched feature helps small businesses boost online engagement with potential customers and partners.

If you’re still struggling to understand how LinkedIn can help you build your brand presence, check out LinkedIn Small Business. With readily available tip sheets, LinkedIn Small Business offers a place to learn how you can get the most out of your efforts on the site.

LinkedIn Statistics 2017

To learn more about LinkedIn’s rise as a marketing tool, check out the LinkedIn statistics in the infographic below:

LinkedIn Photo via Shutterstock

More in: Comment ▼

Shubhomita Bose

Shubhomita Bose Shubhomita Bose is a Staff Writer for Small Business Trends. She covers key studies and surveys about the small business market, along with general small business news. She draws on 8 years of experience in copywriting, marketing and communications, having worked extensively on creating content for small and medium sized enterprises.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Free e-Book: 8 Insights You Need to Know Before Choosing HR Software for Your Small Business



Learn how to navigate the HR software market, avoid getting oversold on unnecessary features and choose the right tools for your small business's unique needs.






No, Thank You