The Challenge of Measuring Influencer Marketing Results

Brands aren’t always sure how to measure results from influencer marketing campaigns. But there’s an easy way to rectify that problem — consider your brand’s goals before actually launching a campaign.

Small Business Trends caught up with Geno Prussakov of AM Navigator, a company that runs marketing campaigns for merchants, at the recent Influencer Marketing Days conference in New York City’s Times Square. Prussakov is also the Conference Chair for Influencer Marketing Days. So in organizing the event, he’s spoken to a lot of brands and influencers about the challenges they face when it comes to influencer marketing.

Tips on Measuring Influencer Marketing

And there’s one challenge that stands out to Prussakov. He explained that the number one question brands seem to have is how to measure the results of their influencer marketing campaigns. And while there’s no one right answer to the question, Prussakov did offer some tips.

“Before you launch your influencer marketing campaign, identify the goals and objectives. What is it exactly that you’re trying to generate? What is it exactly that the campaign is supposed to yield? And then analyze it against the metrics that will be corresponding to whatever you’re trying to achieve,” Prussakov said.

So a brand that is relatively new might be more interested in gaining pageviews or social media followers. But businesses that are more established could be more interested in focused influencer campaigns aimed at converting fans into actual buyers. In that case, you’d look at actual sales numbers.

Those varying goals can also have an impact on what types of influencers you choose to work with and what types of campaigns you choose to run.

Prussakov added, “Influencers can be tremendous introducers. Some of the larger ones can be a great broadcasting medium. Think of them as a billboard along the road. You can get your message out to huge numbers of people by enlisting a major celebrity. But it is the smaller celebrities or smaller influencers with much higher engagement rates with their followers that will really produce not only the branding element that we’re talking about right now, but also help on the bottom of the funnel, convert those people that are becoming aware of your brand into customers.”