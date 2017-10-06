Steve Was Instrumental in the Fourth Quarter Turn Around

I wasn’t always planning on a career as a cartoonist. I actually went to school for and got a degree in music. (I played trombone for those of you playing at home.)

The weird thing is, I don’t actually do very many music-themed cartoons. You’d think that would be a ready source of material, but for some reason I almost never go there.

Still, occasionally I find something I want to play with, like this re-imagining of Peter and the Wolf. It’s odd, I grant you, but it does make the music major in me giggle.