About Us   |   Advertise

Steve Was Instrumental in the Fourth Quarter Turn Around

by In Humor 0
0
Shares
|
Print This Article
Email this Article

0
Shares
Email this Article Print This Article

Musician Business Cartoon

I wasn’t always planning on a career as a cartoonist. I actually went to school for and got a degree in music. (I played trombone for those of you playing at home.)

The weird thing is, I don’t actually do very many music-themed cartoons. You’d think that would be a ready source of material, but for some reason I almost never go there.

Still, occasionally I find something I want to play with, like this re-imagining of Peter and the Wolf. It’s odd, I grant you, but it does make the music major in me giggle.

Comment ▼

Mark Anderson

Mark Anderson Mark Anderson's cartoons appear in publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Harvard Business Review. His business cartoons are available for licensing at his website, Andertoons.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Free e-Book: 8 Insights You Need to Know Before Choosing HR Software for Your Small Business



Learn how to navigate the HR software market, avoid getting oversold on unnecessary features and choose the right tools for your small business's unique needs.






No, Thank You