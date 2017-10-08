You’ve opened a coffee shop, restaurant, retail boutique or other local business.

Now convince local customers to try what you have to offer. Next word of mouth takes over. First, though convince those visitors to venture into your establishment.

Certainly establishing a powerful web presence for your business helps.

So do you focus on building the perfect website?

Facebook Event Focuses on Local Marketing

Rev Ciancio of Yext shares this stat:

“On average, potential customers are about three times more likely to choose a business from search just from a listing on a site like Google My Business, Facebook, or Yelp — without ever visiting the business’s actual website.”

Ciancio plans to share more insights with Ramon Ray, host of “Hot Seat” on Small Business Trend and Small Business Trends CEO and founder Anita Campbell. Listen to the discussion in an upcoming Facebook Live event. Called “One BIG Secret to Local Marketing – with Rev Ciancio of Yext,” it happens October 18, 1 – 1:30 PM EST.

Among topics Ciancio will tackle are the biggest changes in local marketing in recent years. Also what local marketing techniques might actually be a big waste of time and money? Finally what are some things small business owners get consistently wrong?

Join us as we put Rev Ciancio of Yext on the “hot seat” for a discussion on local listings and marketing for local businesses. Rev is plain spoken and a former business owner himself. He shares many practical pointers local marketing. Get to know Rev by joining us for this fast-paced, relaxed and informative live session. Bring your questions!

More Details:

Who: Rev Ciancio of Yext, Ramon Ray, host of “Hot Seat” on Small Business Trends, Anita Campbell, CEO and founder Small Business Trends

What: One BIG Secret to Local Marketing – with Rev Ciancio of Yext

Where: Small Business Trends Facebook Page

When: October 18, 1 – 1:30 PM EDT