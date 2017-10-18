About Us   |   Advertise

25 Eye Popping Pop-up Shop Examples to Inspire Your Small Business

by In Retail Trends 0
0
Shares
|
Print This Article
Email this Article

0
Shares
Email this Article Print This Article
25 Eye Popping Pop-up Shop Examples to Inspire Your Small Business

According to recent research, the pop-up business segment has grown to be valued at $50 billion in the U.S. That means there’s a lot of potential for stores and businesses to take advantage of this growing concept.

Pop-Up Shop Examples

If you’re interested in creating your own pop-up, or wondering if this concept might apply to your small business, check out these eye popping examples for inspiration.

Jewelry Pop-up Shop in Store

25 Eye Popping Pop-up Shop Examples to Inspire Your Small Business - Jewelry Pop-up Shop in Store

Taylor Morgan, a California based jewelry brand, hosted a pop-up at a local West Elm store to help its products reach new potential customers.

Eyewear Shop at Pop-up Mall

25 Eye Popping Pop-up Shop Examples to Inspire Your Small Business - Eyewear Shop at Pop-up Mall

Chakshu London is a prescription Eyewear retailer that held a pop-up event at the Boxpark pop-up mall in Shoreditch to give customers an easy way to try out different frames and look at the designs in person.

Japanese Pop-up in New York

25 Eye Popping Pop-up Shop Examples to Inspire Your Small Business - Japanese Pop-up in New York

The Arcade Japan is a concept pop-up store that brings products from Japan to a new market in New York.

Christmas Pop-up Shop

25 Eye Popping Pop-up Shop Examples to Inspire Your Small Business - Christmas Pop-up Shop

Popular online retailer eBay has utilized a pop-up model to bring certain products to consumers in a retail setting during the holiday shopping season.

New Product Line Pop-up

25 Eye Popping Pop-up Shop Examples to Inspire Your Small Business - New Product Line Pop-up

When Birchbox, the popular beauty subscription box, offered a special line of gifts for men, the business opened up a holiday pop up shop in New York.

Temporary Mall Location

25 Eye Popping Pop-up Shop Examples to Inspire Your Small Business - Temporary Mall Location

American Girl only has a few store locations around the country. So to bring its products to even more customers, it sets up temporary mall locations periodically, especially around the holidays.

Curated Goods Pop-up

25 Eye Popping Pop-up Shop Examples to Inspire Your Small Business - Curated Goods Pop-up

Warby Parker offers a pretty wide selection of glasses at its full retail locations and online. But it also brought some curated collections, along with a selection of books, to temporary pop-up stands in New York and California.

Mobile Fashion Truck

25 Eye Popping Pop-up Shop Examples to Inspire Your Small Business - Mobile Fashion Truck

Nomad is a mobile fashion boutique in a repurposed truck. So the owner can constantly move to different pop-up locations.

Valentine’s Day Pop-up

25 Eye Popping Pop-up Shop Examples to Inspire Your Small Business - Valentine’s Day Pop-up

You can also use pop-ups to celebrate other holidays. Lauren Conrad and some partners put together a pop-up shop with some unique products for a Valentine’s Day theme.

Mall Pop-up Events

25 Eye Popping Pop-up Shop Examples to Inspire Your Small Business - Mall Pop-up Events

Rachel Zoe also hosted a pop-up featuring her fashion line at The Grove mall in California. To celebrate, she also held contests and other special events to bring in even more shoppers.

Home Goods Market Pop-up

25 Eye Popping Pop-up Shop Examples to Inspire Your Small Business - Home Goods Market Pop-up

The Artifox, a home decor brand, is hosting a pop-up shop at the Canal Street Market, an established venue for pop-ups in New York.

Pop-up Library

25 Eye Popping Pop-up Shop Examples to Inspire Your Small Business - Pop-up Library

Penguin Books teamed up with retail shop Whistles in England to host a pop-up library, filling the retail store with books along with other items for sale.

Twin Peaks Halloween Pop-up

25 Eye Popping Pop-up Shop Examples to Inspire Your Small Business - Twin Peaks Halloween Pop-up

It’s not just stores that can benefit from a pop-up concept. Showtime is using a pop-up diner during the Halloween season to promote the show Twin Peaks.

Handmade Flower Pop-up at Coworking Space

25 Eye Popping Pop-up Shop Examples to Inspire Your Small Business - Handmade Flower Pop-up at Coworking Space

Pop-ups can take place at a variety of different locations. Posy & Pot, a shop that sells handcrafted paper flowers, hosted a pop-up and workshop at WeWork Moorgate, a popular coworking space.

Special Edition Products Pop-up

25 Eye Popping Pop-up Shop Examples to Inspire Your Small Business - pecial Edition Products Pop-up

Offering some limited edition products or just want to promote items that not many customers know about? Coca-Cola promoted these items at pop-up shops around Europe.

Pop-up Wine Bar

25 Eye Popping Pop-up Shop Examples to Inspire Your Small Business - Pop-up Wine Bar

The Pop Inn is a pop-up wine bar in Australia that constantly moves to different pop-up locations to serve customers rather than having one set location.

Pop-up Coffee Shop

25 Eye Popping Pop-up Shop Examples to Inspire Your Small Business - Pop-up Coffee Shop

Similarly, Slow Coffee is a new coffee shop in England that just makes use of pop-up events rather than sticking to a set location.

Traveling Martini Bar

25 Eye Popping Pop-up Shop Examples to Inspire Your Small Business - Traveling Martini Bar

Grey Goose creates a unique experience with its “world’s most intimate martini bar” a pop-up bar in a truck featuring cocktails made with its popular line of vodka.

Story and Brunch Theater Pop-up

25 Eye Popping Pop-up Shop Examples to Inspire Your Small Business - Story and Brunch Theater Pop-up

The Marsh Theater in California recently hosted a brunch pop-up with playwright and performer Charlie Varon.

Pop-up Restaurant with Noted Chef

25 Eye Popping Pop-up Shop Examples to Inspire Your Small Business - Pop-up Restaurant with Noted Chef

Borough Wines & Beers is a beverage company that teamed up with chef Oded Oren to host a pop-up restaurant experience featuring the company’s drinks.

Halloween Restaurant Pop-up

25 Eye Popping Pop-up Shop Examples to Inspire Your Small Business - Halloween Restaurant Pop-up

Another restaurant pop-up concept, Strongman’s Tipple, a cocktail events company, is hosting a Halloween themed pop-up with a restaurant and event space in London, with themed drinks and other special menu items.

Halloween Drinks Pop-up

25 Eye Popping Pop-up Shop Examples to Inspire Your Small Business - Halloween Drinks Pop-up

You could also go with a smaller assortment of items. Unreliable Narrator in California is currently hosting a Halloween pop-up just with themed drink items.

Bakery Pop-up for a Cause

25 Eye Popping Pop-up Shop Examples to Inspire Your Small Business - Bakery Pop-up for a Cause

Junction Bakery & Bistro in Virginia hosted a pop-up event at its location with a special menu to raise funds for disaster relief in Puerto Rico.

Tattoo Artist Pop-up

25 Eye Popping Pop-up Shop Examples to Inspire Your Small Business - Tattoo Artist Pop-up

Even service based businesses can make use of the pop-up concept. Wild Riot is an events company in California that recently hosted a pop-up with local tattoo artists offering discounts on their services.

Wine and Workout Pop-up

25 Eye Popping Pop-up Shop Examples to Inspire Your Small Business - Wine and Workout Pop-up

Skeleton Root, a winery based in Ohio, recently hosted a pop-up workout class in collaboration with the local Pure Barre, giving customers the chance to enjoy a class and then a nice glass of wine.

Amazon Treasure Truck Photo via Shutterstock

Comment ▼

Annie Pilon - Staff Writer

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Free e-Book: 8 Insights You Need to Know Before Choosing HR Software for Your Small Business



Learn how to navigate the HR software market, avoid getting oversold on unnecessary features and choose the right tools for your small business's unique needs.






No, Thank You