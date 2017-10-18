25 Eye Popping Pop-up Shop Examples to Inspire Your Small Business

According to recent research, the pop-up business segment has grown to be valued at $50 billion in the U.S. That means there’s a lot of potential for stores and businesses to take advantage of this growing concept.

Pop-Up Shop Examples

If you’re interested in creating your own pop-up, or wondering if this concept might apply to your small business, check out these eye popping examples for inspiration.

Jewelry Pop-up Shop in Store

Taylor Morgan, a California based jewelry brand, hosted a pop-up at a local West Elm store to help its products reach new potential customers.

Eyewear Shop at Pop-up Mall

Chakshu London is a prescription Eyewear retailer that held a pop-up event at the Boxpark pop-up mall in Shoreditch to give customers an easy way to try out different frames and look at the designs in person.

Japanese Pop-up in New York

The Arcade Japan is a concept pop-up store that brings products from Japan to a new market in New York.

Christmas Pop-up Shop

Popular online retailer eBay has utilized a pop-up model to bring certain products to consumers in a retail setting during the holiday shopping season.

New Product Line Pop-up

When Birchbox, the popular beauty subscription box, offered a special line of gifts for men, the business opened up a holiday pop up shop in New York.

Temporary Mall Location

American Girl only has a few store locations around the country. So to bring its products to even more customers, it sets up temporary mall locations periodically, especially around the holidays.

Curated Goods Pop-up

Warby Parker offers a pretty wide selection of glasses at its full retail locations and online. But it also brought some curated collections, along with a selection of books, to temporary pop-up stands in New York and California.

Mobile Fashion Truck

Nomad is a mobile fashion boutique in a repurposed truck. So the owner can constantly move to different pop-up locations.

Valentine’s Day Pop-up

You can also use pop-ups to celebrate other holidays. Lauren Conrad and some partners put together a pop-up shop with some unique products for a Valentine’s Day theme.

Mall Pop-up Events

Rachel Zoe also hosted a pop-up featuring her fashion line at The Grove mall in California. To celebrate, she also held contests and other special events to bring in even more shoppers.

Home Goods Market Pop-up

The Artifox, a home decor brand, is hosting a pop-up shop at the Canal Street Market, an established venue for pop-ups in New York.

Pop-up Library

Penguin Books teamed up with retail shop Whistles in England to host a pop-up library, filling the retail store with books along with other items for sale.

Twin Peaks Halloween Pop-up

It’s not just stores that can benefit from a pop-up concept. Showtime is using a pop-up diner during the Halloween season to promote the show Twin Peaks.

Handmade Flower Pop-up at Coworking Space

Pop-ups can take place at a variety of different locations. Posy & Pot, a shop that sells handcrafted paper flowers, hosted a pop-up and workshop at WeWork Moorgate, a popular coworking space.

Special Edition Products Pop-up

Offering some limited edition products or just want to promote items that not many customers know about? Coca-Cola promoted these items at pop-up shops around Europe.

Pop-up Wine Bar

The Pop Inn is a pop-up wine bar in Australia that constantly moves to different pop-up locations to serve customers rather than having one set location.

Pop-up Coffee Shop

Similarly, Slow Coffee is a new coffee shop in England that just makes use of pop-up events rather than sticking to a set location.

Traveling Martini Bar

Grey Goose creates a unique experience with its “world’s most intimate martini bar” a pop-up bar in a truck featuring cocktails made with its popular line of vodka.

Story and Brunch Theater Pop-up

The Marsh Theater in California recently hosted a brunch pop-up with playwright and performer Charlie Varon.

Pop-up Restaurant with Noted Chef

Borough Wines & Beers is a beverage company that teamed up with chef Oded Oren to host a pop-up restaurant experience featuring the company’s drinks.

Halloween Restaurant Pop-up

Another restaurant pop-up concept, Strongman’s Tipple, a cocktail events company, is hosting a Halloween themed pop-up with a restaurant and event space in London, with themed drinks and other special menu items.

Halloween Drinks Pop-up

You could also go with a smaller assortment of items. Unreliable Narrator in California is currently hosting a Halloween pop-up just with themed drink items.

Bakery Pop-up for a Cause

Junction Bakery & Bistro in Virginia hosted a pop-up event at its location with a special menu to raise funds for disaster relief in Puerto Rico.

Tattoo Artist Pop-up

Even service based businesses can make use of the pop-up concept. Wild Riot is an events company in California that recently hosted a pop-up with local tattoo artists offering discounts on their services.

Wine and Workout Pop-up

Skeleton Root, a winery based in Ohio, recently hosted a pop-up workout class in collaboration with the local Pure Barre, giving customers the chance to enjoy a class and then a nice glass of wine.