25 Eye Popping Pop-up Shop Examples to Inspire Your Small Business

According to recent research, the pop-up business segment has grown to be valued at $50 billion in the U.S. That means there’s a lot of potential for stores and businesses to take advantage of this growing concept.
Pop-Up Shop Examples
If you’re interested in creating your own pop-up, or wondering if this concept might apply to your small business, check out these eye popping examples for inspiration.
Jewelry Pop-up Shop in Store
Taylor Morgan, a California based jewelry brand, hosted a pop-up at a local West Elm store to help its products reach new potential customers.
Eyewear Shop at Pop-up Mall
Chakshu London is a prescription Eyewear retailer that held a pop-up event at the Boxpark pop-up mall in Shoreditch to give customers an easy way to try out different frames and look at the designs in person.
Japanese Pop-up in New York
The Arcade Japan is a concept pop-up store that brings products from Japan to a new market in New York.
Christmas Pop-up Shop
Popular online retailer eBay has utilized a pop-up model to bring certain products to consumers in a retail setting during the holiday shopping season.
New Product Line Pop-up
When Birchbox, the popular beauty subscription box, offered a special line of gifts for men, the business opened up a holiday pop up shop in New York.
Temporary Mall Location
American Girl only has a few store locations around the country. So to bring its products to even more customers, it sets up temporary mall locations periodically, especially around the holidays.
Curated Goods Pop-up
Warby Parker offers a pretty wide selection of glasses at its full retail locations and online. But it also brought some curated collections, along with a selection of books, to temporary pop-up stands in New York and California.
Mobile Fashion Truck
Nomad is a mobile fashion boutique in a repurposed truck. So the owner can constantly move to different pop-up locations.
Valentine’s Day Pop-up
You can also use pop-ups to celebrate other holidays. Lauren Conrad and some partners put together a pop-up shop with some unique products for a Valentine’s Day theme.
Mall Pop-up Events
Rachel Zoe also hosted a pop-up featuring her fashion line at The Grove mall in California. To celebrate, she also held contests and other special events to bring in even more shoppers.
Home Goods Market Pop-up
The Artifox, a home decor brand, is hosting a pop-up shop at the Canal Street Market, an established venue for pop-ups in New York.
Pop-up Library
Penguin Books teamed up with retail shop Whistles in England to host a pop-up library, filling the retail store with books along with other items for sale.
Twin Peaks Halloween Pop-up
It’s not just stores that can benefit from a pop-up concept. Showtime is using a pop-up diner during the Halloween season to promote the show Twin Peaks.
Handmade Flower Pop-up at Coworking Space
Pop-ups can take place at a variety of different locations. Posy & Pot, a shop that sells handcrafted paper flowers, hosted a pop-up and workshop at WeWork Moorgate, a popular coworking space.
Special Edition Products Pop-up
Offering some limited edition products or just want to promote items that not many customers know about? Coca-Cola promoted these items at pop-up shops around Europe.
Pop-up Wine Bar
The Pop Inn is a pop-up wine bar in Australia that constantly moves to different pop-up locations to serve customers rather than having one set location.
Pop-up Coffee Shop
Similarly, Slow Coffee is a new coffee shop in England that just makes use of pop-up events rather than sticking to a set location.
Traveling Martini Bar
Grey Goose creates a unique experience with its “world’s most intimate martini bar” a pop-up bar in a truck featuring cocktails made with its popular line of vodka.
Story and Brunch Theater Pop-up
The Marsh Theater in California recently hosted a brunch pop-up with playwright and performer Charlie Varon.
Pop-up Restaurant with Noted Chef
Borough Wines & Beers is a beverage company that teamed up with chef Oded Oren to host a pop-up restaurant experience featuring the company’s drinks.
Halloween Restaurant Pop-up
Another restaurant pop-up concept, Strongman’s Tipple, a cocktail events company, is hosting a Halloween themed pop-up with a restaurant and event space in London, with themed drinks and other special menu items.
Halloween Drinks Pop-up
You could also go with a smaller assortment of items. Unreliable Narrator in California is currently hosting a Halloween pop-up just with themed drink items.
Bakery Pop-up for a Cause
Junction Bakery & Bistro in Virginia hosted a pop-up event at its location with a special menu to raise funds for disaster relief in Puerto Rico.
Tattoo Artist Pop-up
Even service based businesses can make use of the pop-up concept. Wild Riot is an events company in California that recently hosted a pop-up with local tattoo artists offering discounts on their services.
Wine and Workout Pop-up
Skeleton Root, a winery based in Ohio, recently hosted a pop-up workout class in collaboration with the local Pure Barre, giving customers the chance to enjoy a class and then a nice glass of wine.
