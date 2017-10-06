About Us   |   Advertise

Printful Makes Warehousing and Fulfillment Available to All Ecommerce Sellers

by In Small Business Operations 0
0
Shares
|
Print This Article
Email this Article

0
Shares
Email this Article Print This Article
Printful Warehousing and Fulfillment Available to All Ecommerce Sellers

US on-demand printing company Printful has launched a new Warehousing and Fulfillment service, to allow businesses to have a third party handle their inventory.

Businesses can store all their products with Printful, which will ship them to their customers, thereby helping small businesses overcome storage and shipping challenges. Printful’s new Warehousing and Fulfillment service is one option for small businesses with an expanding product line but no means or capacity to handle fulfillment.

Small businesses, particularly online ecommerce companies, often don’t have the space to store goods — often lacking a warehouse and sometimes even a formal office. This lack of storage space can hamper business growth. On top of storage issues, packing and shipping products is time-consuming, demanding precious time, which could be better spent on other tasks, such as making new products or on marketing efforts.

This is where Printful’s new Warehouse and Fulfillment service could be an opportunity to small businesses, enabling them to free up space and hand over the hassle of packing and shipping products.

The Benefits of Printful Warehousing and Fulfillment

In a release announcing the new service, Maia Benson, Global Head of Shipping and Fulfillment at Shopify, whose eCommerce community uses Printful’s services, spoke of the benefits delegating inventory tasks brings to small business owners.

“Entrepreneurs and small businesses win when warehousing businesses are built for them and their unique needs — simple on-boarding, simple and predictable pricing, guaranteed service levels and always-on customer service,” Benson explained.

Printful was founded in 2013 and now has more than 300,000 registered users, the company says. Printful’s Warehouse and Fulfilment service was launched in beta in May 2017 and has since been made available to all users. Businesses storing products with Printful can put items in two warehouses, one in the U.S. in Charlotte, North Carolina and the other in Europe in Riga, Latvia.

Businesses simply need to send Printful their products, which, once approved, are stocked in their warehouse, and when a customer orders the products, Printful will ship them out, quickly and efficiently, leaving ecommerce businesses to concentrate on growing their brand.

Image: Printful

Comment ▼

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a professional freelance writer and journalist based in the United Kingdom. Since 2006, Gabrielle has been writing articles, blogs and news pieces for a diverse range of publications and sites. You can read Gabrielle’s blog here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Free e-Book: 8 Insights You Need to Know Before Choosing HR Software for Your Small Business



Learn how to navigate the HR software market, avoid getting oversold on unnecessary features and choose the right tools for your small business's unique needs.






No, Thank You