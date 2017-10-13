About Us   |   Advertise

An Offer He Couldn’t — Remember?

by In Humor 0
0
Shares
|
Print This Article
Email this Article

0
Shares
Email this Article Print This Article

Sales Pitch Business Cartoon

I mostly worked in inside sales. I did a lot of cold calling, I collaborated with outside reps, and of course I did my share of customer service.

Sometimes, though, I’d head out into the field to do some actual in-person selling which, I have to say, I liked better.

Not to brag, but I’m fairly likable and good in a room. If you think you might possibly consider maybe one day doing business with me, it’s a done deal if I can get some face time.

That being said, success wasn’t always guaranteed, and this scenario happened to me a few times.

Sigh …

Comment ▼

Mark Anderson

Mark Anderson Mark Anderson's cartoons appear in publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Harvard Business Review. His business cartoons are available for licensing at his website, Andertoons.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Free e-Book: 8 Insights You Need to Know Before Choosing HR Software for Your Small Business



Learn how to navigate the HR software market, avoid getting oversold on unnecessary features and choose the right tools for your small business's unique needs.






No, Thank You