About Us   |   Advertise

Samsung’s Extra Wide Screen Shows How Two Monitors Can Make Your Small Business Better

by In Technology Trends 0
0
Shares
|
Print This Article
Email this Article

0
Shares
Email this Article Print This Article
Use 2 Monitors at Your Desk? Check Out the New Samsung Ultrawide Curved Monitor

Has the display limitation of your desktop monitor made your small business less productive? Multiple monitors have solved this problem, but the new 49 inch Samsung QLED CHG90 looks to do it in one device.

The New Samsung Ultrawide Curved Monitor

The ultra-wide CHG90 QLED monitor is being advertised primarily as a gaming monitor. However, Samsung is also pushing the business application of this behemoth.

For many small businesses in the creative, design, engineering, accounting, medical and other fields, the CHG90 can make each person more efficient. This monitor can serve as two separate screens for different devices, and it can be divide into multiple windows of varying sizes.

Samsung said, “This functionality makes it possible for users to, for instance, set up two separate workspaces by connecting their monitor to both their DeX Station and their personal computer.”

In addition to letting you view your designs, documents and other images with less scrolling and zooming, the monitor is also easier to set up and use. This means no more mismatched screens, multiple cables, and bezel breaks. You will essentially have two 27” monitors side by side on one screen without the trouble of bringing two displays together.

How Does a Large Monitor Make Your Small Business Better?

The biggest benefit is it allows you and your employees to view more information. If you are not opening multiple windows and tabs to access the information you need, it means more time for the primary task.

The simple act of clicking back and forth and remembering where a particular piece of information is inefficient and stressful. By removing all these barriers with a single monitor, your company can be more productive.

Better for Your Eyes

Let’s face it we are spending more time staring at monitors, and every new feature designed to protect our sight is a welcomed innovation. The CHG90 is engineered to cause less eye fatigue because it matches the natural curvature of your eyes. It also uses Samsung’s Flicker Free technology and blue light-reducing Eye Saver Mode to reduce eye fatigue.

Here are some of the key specs for the monitor:

  • Screen Size 49″
  • Resolution of 3840×1080
  • Aspect Ratio 32:9
  • VA LCD panel with one millisecond response time
  • A 144 hertz refresh rate
  • HDR10
  • First monitor to feature AMD’s FreeSync 2 technology
  • Samsung’s quantum-dot technology
  • HDMI 2.0 (2 ports)
  • USB Hub 3.0 (1UP 2DOWN)

The 49-inch Samsung QLED CHG90 is now available for $1,500.

Image: Samsung

More in: Comment ▼

Michael Guta

Michael Guta Michael Guta is a Staff Writer for Small Business Trends focusing on business systems, gadgets and other small business news. He has a background in information and communications technology coordination.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Free e-Book: 8 Insights You Need to Know Before Choosing HR Software for Your Small Business



Learn how to navigate the HR software market, avoid getting oversold on unnecessary features and choose the right tools for your small business's unique needs.






No, Thank You