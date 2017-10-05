SignUpGenius Partners with WePay to Help Small Businesses Go Paperless

If you are holding any event, SignUpGenius has a proven platform to simplify the signup process. The new partnership with payment processor WePay is going to allow users to seamlessly accept payments while people are signing up.

With this partnership, up to 12 million monthly SignUpGenius users will be able to accept payments when they organize an event. By simplifying the collecting process, the company is diversifying revenue resources and giving users more options.

For small businesses such as wedding planners, caterers, photographers, promoters, trainers, and others, this partnership will remove one more barrier for accepting payments. During the signup process, these businesses can now accept payment for items related to the event or something else entirely.

In addressing the evolution of this process, SignUpGenius CEO, Dan Rutledge, said in a press release, “This is a natural step for SignUpGenius so people can seamlessly plan an event from start to finish on the site.”

How Does it Work?

First you complete the setup process so your SignUpGenius account can collect payments through WePay. You can do this with a step-by-step wizard, which will lead you to create signups and items requiring payment.

Once it is finished, all a participant has to do is use their credit or debit card to make a payment. The funds will then be deposited into your account.

For event organizers, the online payments are free. Participants are charged $0.50 cents per transaction along with a 5 percent processing fee.

Using SignUpGenius for Your Small Business

According to SignUpGenius, 2.3 million sign up pages were created last year, signing up for 54.4 million items. Small businesses and organizations across all sectors use the platform to eliminate paper signups, “reply-all” emails, and phone trees.

With this application, you will know right away how your signup is moving along. Email open & click-through from participants, and multiple admin notifications lets you know where you are at all times. Based on this information you can adjust your marketing campaign if things are slow, or stop it all together because you have met your goal.