About Us   |   Advertise

3 Big Reasons Main Street USA is a Great Place for Your Small Business (INFOGRAPHIC)

by In Retail Trends 0
0
Shares
|
Print This Article
Email this Article

0
Shares
Email this Article Print This Article
3 Big Reasons to Start a Main Street Business

Location plays a big role in making or breaking your business. And most small business owners understand this. That’s why, when it comes to location scouting, most business owners choose main streets for practical purposes.

Reasons to Start a Main Street Business

According to data from Main Street America, commissioned by American Express (NYSE:AXP), 68 percent of small business managers consider main street when choosing to lease a space. Of course, they have good reasons to start a main street business. Footfall, for example is a key factor.

Main Street Drives More Footfall

Data shows 71 percent of respondents prefer to shop or dine in a local historic main street over planned commercial areas. In other words, businesses present in these areas are more likely to draw the crowd.

Want to attract more tourists to your business? Main street works well again.

About 63 percent of respondents said when traveling, they seek out main streets for sightseeing, shopping or dining.

Preservation Programs Make Main Streets More Desirable

What makes main streets so much more attractive to businesses are the programs aimed at preserving them.

In 2016, the reinvestment of $4.65 billion in Main Street preservation programs resulted in 8,042 building rehabilitations, 5,616 business openings and 27,462 new jobs.

Location-Based Marketing Makes Sense for Businesses

Targeting the main street for your business is just the first step to getting more footfalls. To achieve success, you need a solid location-based marketing strategy. And this is where local SEO can help your business.

Optimizing your business with local SEO can help you draw more crowds and boost sales.

There are, of course, some other innovative solutions such as beacons and geofencing that can provide a simpler solution to attracting and retaining customers.

With several technologies now available at your disposal, it’s just a matter of identifying solutions that best meet your requirements.

Check out the infographic below to understand why main streets are so popular with businesses:

3 Big Reasons to Start a Main Street Business

Mackinac Island Photo via Shutterstock

Comment ▼

Shubhomita Bose

Shubhomita Bose Shubhomita Bose is a Staff Writer for Small Business Trends. She covers key studies and surveys about the small business market, along with general small business news. She draws on 8 years of experience in copywriting, marketing and communications, having worked extensively on creating content for small and medium sized enterprises.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Free e-Book: 8 Insights You Need to Know Before Choosing HR Software for Your Small Business



Learn how to navigate the HR software market, avoid getting oversold on unnecessary features and choose the right tools for your small business's unique needs.






No, Thank You