Surefire Local Acquires Marketing Agency Specializing in HVAC Small Businesses

The acquisition of Sequoia IMS (Internet Marketing Solutions) by Surefire Local is going to bring more advanced internet marketing and SEO solutions to the HVAC industry. Both companies specialize in improving local business performance in today’s digital environment. With the expertise from Sequoia IMS, Surefire is going to increase its home improvement market share by adding an expert in HVAC.

Surefire is located in Virginia, and Sequoia IMS is based in Pleasant Hill, CA. While they are on opposite sides of the country, both provide solutions to make local businesses more relevant by optimizing their online presence.

How Will Small Businesses Benefit From This Acquisition

The HVAC industry is dominated by local small businesses. The integration of Surefire and Sequoia is going to give these businesses one source for solutions to capitalize on their digital presence.

Surefire offers businesses the ability to control and analyze their local marketing through its single AI data analytics and campaign management cloud based dashboard. Businesses can drive unit economics, increase lead flow, and gain visibility at a single or multiple locations.

Sequoia’s expertise in this sector will bring multi-tier distribution and partnerships with manufacturers, distributors and dealers. So small businesses will see a more efficient marketing effort throughout multiple channels, the company says.

“We are excited to welcome Sequoia’s team to Surefire Local, with our combined resources, we will drive even greater results for all of Sequoia’s clients and welcome more HVAC businesses to Surefire Local,” said Chris Marentis, founder and CEO.

Mitch Schwartz, CEO of Sequoia, said, “This acquisition will instantly give Sequoia the ability to provide world-class brands in the HVAC sector a stronger online presence without missing out on key customer segments.”

About the Companies

Surefire Local serves more than 2,400 local businesses in the fields of home improvement, medical practices, education and retail. The company solves SEO, online advertising, local directory listing, reputation management and drip marketing problems.

Sequoia IMS leverages advanced internet technologies and SEO to provide innovative strategies and business solutions. It has 20 years of HVAC marketing experience and counts more than 1,000 HVAC small businesses, dealers, and distributors as customers.