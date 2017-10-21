Upcoming Dreamforce Event Is Perfect for Trailblazers

Are you a trailblazer? Lots of small business entrepreneurs are. And you can potentially meet other trailblazers and learn about innovations that could benefit your small business at the upcoming Dreamforce event.

Dreamforce 2017 takes place in November in San Francisco, California. The four day event features more than 2,700 sessions to help attendees in every industry. The event also features hands-on demonstrations with the latest software and other innovations.

If Dreamforce sounds like an event that could benefit your small business, you can see more details about it in the Featured Events section.

And Dreamforce isn’t the only upcoming event that might be of interest to small businesses. Check out even more upcoming opportunities in the list below.

To see a full list or to submit your own event, contest or award listing, visit the Small Business Events Calendar.

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

Rule Breaker Awards Ceremony

October 24, 2017, Scottsdale, Ariz.

On October 24, 2017 at the Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona, the Rule Breaker Awards will honor and celebrate those entrepreneurs who have succeeded by doing it their way in a ceremony featuring the Rule Breaker of the Year and Rule Breaker Award winners.

Dreamforce 2017: Blaze Your Trail!

November 06, 2017, San Francisco, Calif.

Discover an entire world of innovation at the Dreamforce event. Four days of transforming your career, innovating, giving back, having a ball, and connecting with your community of fellow Trailblazers — all at the largest software conference in the world. Sound amazing? It is. With 2,700+ sessions to help every role in every industry succeed, the opportunity to get hands-on with the latest product innovations, and 170,000 Trailblazers to learn from, Dreamforce is a must-attend event – register for a free Expo+ pass today!

Sales World 2017

November 08, 2017, Online

Sales World 2017 takes place November 8th to 9th, 2017, Online; Live and On Demand. It is the largest Sales Industry Event in the World and will be attended by over 10,000 Sales Professionals. It’s the one sales event you can’t afford to miss!

DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017 – Digital Marketing Conference

November 14, 2017, Online

DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017 Digital Marketing Conference takes place November 14th to 16th, 2017. Whether your goal is to reinforce customer loyalty, improve lead generation, increase sales, or drive stronger consumer engagement, DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017’s agenda will help attendees enhance their marketing efforts. Sessions will focus on building traffic, expanding brand awareness, improving customer service and gaining insight into today’s latest digital tools.

More Events

More Contests

This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends and SmallBizTechnology.