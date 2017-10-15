USPS Rate Hike Could Cost Businesses Nickel More on Priority Flat Rate, 50 Cents a Letter

The price to send a letter may be going up a penny early next year — making it a full 50 cents for a stamp.

USPS Announced New Prices For 2018

The US Postal Service proposes that increase and a nickel across-the-board hike on Priority Mail Flat Rate packages, too. If the changes are approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission, the new prices will take effect on Jan. 21, 2018.

For small businesses, postage and shipping costs can account for a significant expense. This, of course, depends on the type of industry you are in.

The changes are minimal but for small businesses that tread a thin line on profit margins on products they have to ship, that nickel could have some impact. If your company offers free shipping, the hike on Priority Mail packages is another cost your company has to absorb.

Nominal increases on mail could impact small businesses that use the mail to communicate with customers for billing, invoicing or even marketing.

The USPS said in the release, “While Mailing Services price increases are limited based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), Shipping Services prices are adjusted strategically, according to market conditions and the need to maintain affordable services for customers.”

Check out the full list of proposed changes to mailing and shipping rates from USPS:

Mailing Services Price Changes

The cost of a letter would go up to 50 cents, from the current 49-cent price. That’s the cost for a 1-ounce letter. Each additional ounce will still cost 21 cents.

Metered letters will go up from 46 cents to 47 cents. Postcards will increase from 34 cents to 35 cents.

There is no proposed increase for outbound international letters. They’ll still cost $1.15 for a single ounce.

Domestic Priority Mail Flat Rate Retail Price Changes

The proposed changes from USPS also include a flat nickel rate increase on Priority Mail Flat Rate packages. Flat Rate packages allow you to ship anything that fits inside a specified size box (provided by the Post Office), for a fixed price.

If they’re approved, the new cost to ship a Small Flat Rate Box will be $7.20. It will cost $13.65 to ship a Medium Flat Rate Box.

Large Flat Rate Box rates will go up to $18.90. While prices for a Large Flat Rate Box bound for a U.S. Army, Air Force or Navy installation will go up to $17.40.

These prices also affect special envelope packages.

Regular Flat Rate Envelopes will cost $6.70. A Legal Flat Rate Envelope will cost an even $7 and Padded Flat Rate Envelopes will be $7.25 to send.

If you want to look at the price filing and the proposed changes with the Postal Regulatory Commission, you can do so here.