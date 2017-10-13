What’s Your Number 1 Reason to Attend Business Conferences?

Do you enjoy attending business conferences on behalf of your small business?
The first time you went, you were probably excited. Then you go to one or two and you start to find the reasons to not go to future conferences. Or maybe you like the first experience and make them regular parts of your agenda.
Whatever your experiences have been with business conferences in the past, we want to know this week WHY you’re going to these events.
Even if you dread going, sometimes your presence is absolutely necessary.
You might find them motivating. Or perhaps you enjoy networking with small business owners just like you.
Your business could be in a little rut, too, and needs some inspiration. The right business conference is a great place to find it.
If you’re a leader in your industry, a business conference is an excellent place to spread your influence. Some might even pay you to speak at them.
And then, let’s be honest, a trip to a business conference is a chance to get away from the office for a few days. It’s a cleverly disguised working vacation.
Tell us your approach and the reason you attend business conferences in this week’s poll question.
Business Conference Photo via Shutterstock