What’s Your Number 1 Reason to Attend Business Conferences?

Do you enjoy attending business conferences on behalf of your small business?

The first time you went, you were probably excited. Then you go to one or two and you start to find the reasons to not go to future conferences. Or maybe you like the first experience and make them regular parts of your agenda.

Whatever your experiences have been with business conferences in the past, we want to know this week WHY you’re going to these events.

Even if you dread going, sometimes your presence is absolutely necessary.

You might find them motivating. Or perhaps you enjoy networking with small business owners just like you.

Your business could be in a little rut, too, and needs some inspiration. The right business conference is a great place to find it.

If you’re a leader in your industry, a business conference is an excellent place to spread your influence. Some might even pay you to speak at them.

And then, let’s be honest, a trip to a business conference is a chance to get away from the office for a few days. It’s a cleverly disguised working vacation.

Tell us your approach and the reason you attend business conferences in this week’s poll question.

What’s Your #1 Reason to Attend Business Conferences? To learn new things and/or hone skills

To keep up to date on industry developments

To meet peers and industry insiders

To speak or exhibit at events

To discover new products and services

To hear a celebrity or famous person speak

It’s a trip out of the office – fun or interesting

To combine it with a family vacation

My boss urges me to go

To get cool SWAG

