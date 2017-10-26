ZOHO Sprints Is the Latest Agile Project Management App for Small Businesses

If your small business deals with potentially shippable products, planning and tracking of such shipments may have just gotten a lot easier and more effective for your team.

Business management software as a service (SaaS) provider Zoho Corporation has launched a new agile project management application called Zoho Sprints.

Touted as an “agile project management solution” for businesses, Zoho Sprints is designed to help you deliver the right products on time, and always stay ready for change.

Zoho Sprints Agile Project Management Solution

According to the company, which offers a suite of online productivity tools and SaaS apps, Zoho Sprints helps businesses reclaim agility by allowing teams to work iteratively and incrementally, over short periods of time, so they can quickly release shippable products.

“Agile project management formalizes that spirit of improvisation, and Zoho Sprints brings that spirit to life for all agile teams,” said Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho, in a release announcing Zoho Sprints, which combines backlogs, agile reports, collaboration tools, and customizable scrum boards.

Small businesses can put a project plan together with the Backlog, know where each task stands with the Scrum Board and access analytics that enable change with real-time Velocity Charts, Burn-Down reports, and Cumulative Flow Diagrams. They can also work with collaboration tools for both co-located and distributed teams and track work hours using Sprints.

Sprints Price Plans

Zoho Sprints has a free and paid plan. The free plan supports up to five users and five projects, while the paid plan supports up to 20 users. The paid plan starts at $20 per month for as many projects as you want.

“Our prices fall as your team grows — the next 80 users can be added at $3 per user, the next 100 at $2 per user, and any more additional users at just $1 each,” said the Zoho Sprints team in a post on the company’s blog.

Sprints is available for desktop, and both Android and iOS devices.