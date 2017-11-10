10 Tips for Improving Customer Experience and Growing Your Business

Creating great experiences for customers should be a top goal for every business. If you can offer an amazing experience, you can create repeat customers, increase sales and more effectively market your business in a number of different ways. Here are some tips from members of the online small business community for creating great customer experiences and growing your business in other ways.

Optimize Your Website’s User Experience and Boost SEO

Search engines don’t just look at keywords when determining how to rank websites. They also want to call attention to sites that provide great user experiences. So by optimizing the user experience of your website, you can also boost your SEO. In this LeapGo post, Jason Corgiat offers seven ways to optimize that experience.

Supercharge Your Google Shopping Ads

Google Shopping can be a powerful way for ecommerce businesses to get their products in front of more online shoppers. You can make that tool even more powerful by investing in advertising options. This Search Engine Land post by Matt Lawson includes some tips for getting the most out of your Shopping ads on Google.

Consider the Benefits of Podcasting

Podcasts have been around for years. But many businesses still overlook them when creating their content marketing strategies. Here, Kelton Reid of Copyblogger outlines the potential benefits of podcasting. And BizSugar members discuss the post further.

Follow These Top Holiday Season Digital Trends

The holiday season offers some major opportunities for businesses to market their products and services online. But you need to keep an eye on the landscape to get the most out of your efforts. Check out some holiday season digital trends in the recent Target Marketing post by Sue Yasav.

Learn These Lessons About Social Media and Millennials

Marketing to millennials has become a hot topic for businesses in recent years. But some businesses still have difficulty using social media to connect with this group. In a recent Social Media HQ post by Chris Zilles, learn the essential things that marketers need to know about millennials and social media.

Overcome These Digital Transformation Challenges

Technology is forcing businesses in all industries to transform. But there are challenges that go along with that. Blair Evan Ball of Prepare 1 elaborates on some of those challenges in a recent post and shares some suggestions for making the most of your business’s digital transformation.

Be Intentional with Your Character Count on Twitter

Twitter recently increased its character limit from 140 to 280. But does that mean you should double the length of all your tweets? Lisa Sicard discusses the possibilities in a recent Inspire to Thrive post. And BizSugar members chime in with additional thoughts.

Increase Word of Mouth Referrals with Online Reviews

Online review sites have made a major impact on how consumers choose which companies to do business with. These reviews can lead to tons of word of mouth referrals for businesses. Jill Bridges shares the possibilities for businesses in a recent post on the DIY Marketers blog.

Balance Your Small Business Budget with These Key Steps

No matter what trends and strategies you employ for your small business, eventually it all comes down to money. So having a budget is key. In a recent Biz Epic post, Ivan Widjaya details some key steps for keeping your small business budget in check.

Run an Effective Business with These HR Management Tips

Managing your team on a daily basis is another essential business chore. So you need to create HR processes that work for your team and your bottom line. Ben Mulholland shares some important HR tips to ensure your business runs effectively in this Process Street post.

