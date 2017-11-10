10 Ways to Step Up Your Small Business Growth Efforts

Once you’ve established a small business and gotten that first wave of customers, it can be easy to become complacent instead of seeking more opportunities for growth. But if you want to take that next step to keep your small business on the right track, members of the online small business community have some helpful insights. Here are some essential tips to help you take your small business to the next level.

Increase Engagement on Your Facebook Page

Facebook has become an invaluable tool for a lot of small business marketers over the past several years. And algorithm changes have made engagement increasingly important on the platform. In this post on the M&M blog, 13 experts, including Small Business Trends’ CEO Anita Campbell, share tips for increasing engagement on your Facebook page.

Get Your Brand Known Outside Your Local Business Base

If you want your business to actually grow, you need to eventually grow your customer base beyond your initial target of local customers. In this post on Getentrepreneurial.com, Hannah Whittenly shares some strategies you can use to get your brand known outside your local business base.

Unlock the Keys to Market Growth

To grow the market for your small business, you may need to change your entire thought process. Martin Zwilling of Startup Professionals Musings elaborates in this post. And you can also see commentary from the BizSugar community.

Become an Industry Leader by Improving in These Areas

Most businesses eventually want to become leaders in their respective industries. And if that’s your goal, you probably have some potential areas for improvement within your business. Susan Solovic outlines some of those areas in a recent post.

Combine SEO and Content for Bigger Wins

SEO and content creation can both be great marketing strategies. But if you want bigger wins for your small business, you should be using both in tandem. Loren Baker of Search Engine Journal explains more in a recent post.

Choose an Effective Planning Strategy for Your Startup

Planning is essential to any successful startup journey. And there are many different strategies you can use to plan for that success. In this CorpNet post, Rachel Honoway offers some insights you can use to choose the right planning strategy for your startup.

Keep an Eye on These North American Business Trends

Trends that shape the small business landscape are constantly changing. So it’s a good idea to monitor some of the most prominent trends that could impact your business. Chad Stewart lists some prominent business trends in North America in a recent Noobpreneur post.

Boost Your Social Media Impact with These Tools

Having a social media strategy is no longer optional for small businesses. And that means you need great tools at your disposal to make the most of those platforms. Jonathan Dyer of Dyer News shares some essential tools in this post. And BizSugar members comment on the post too.

Expand Your Definition of Advertising

Today’s ads look a bit different than the traditional ads of the past. So if you want to make the most of your advertising strategy, take a look at this Marketing Land post by David Rodnitzky, where he discusses the various types of ads that could make an impact for businesses.

Create Custom Instagram and Snapchat Visuals

Visuals have become increasingly important when it comes to social media marketing. Especially on platforms like Instagram and Snapchat, having custom visuals for your business can be a must. In this Social Media Examiner post, Mitt Ray shares four tools you can use to create those visuals.

