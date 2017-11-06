New Microsoft 365 Business Includes Connections, Listings and Invoicing Features

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has officially launched the new Microsoft 365 Business. The iconic software suite enhances productivity, collaboration and data security for small businesses, the company says.

Official Microsoft 365 Business Launch

The collection of software productivity and collaboration tools aim at simplifying IT for small and medium-sized businesses with up to 300 employees. The security tools help keep business information safe across Windows 10 PCs, mobile devices and apps.

Alongside the launch of the new Microsoft 365 Business is the general availability of three new apps designed to help small businesses grow and thrive: Microsoft Connections, Microsoft Listings and Microsoft Invoicing.

Microsoft Connections enables small businesses to send high quality and professional-looking emails, aimed at optimizing a brand’s appeal and nurture sales.

Microsoft Listings is designed to nurture small business growth by obtaining new customers and helping them build brand presence by getting the company listed on Google, Facebook, Yelp and Bing.

Microsoft Invoicing provides small businesses with estimating and invoicing tools to accelerate payments and manage cash flow with greater proficiency.

Together, Microsoft 365 Business and these three apps provide a comprehensive toolkit to help small business owners run their ventures more efficiently and develop their operations.

In a Microsoft Office blog, Kirk Koenigsbauer, corporate vice president for the Office team, spoke of the benefits Microsoft 365 Business will bring to small businesses, noting:

“Microsoft 356 Business helps companies achieve more together by better connecting employees, customers and suppliers.”

As many small businesses are not in a position to have in-house IT support, Microsoft 365 Business provides smaller companies with an all-in-one solution that does not require any in-house IT backup.

Microsoft’s new apps are available in Microsoft 365 Business and Office 365 Business Premium for customers located in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.