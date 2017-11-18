Attract Top Talent with a Great Culture, Learn More in This Upcoming Twitter Chat

If you want the best small business team, you need to create a culture that’s going to attract top talent.
That’s no small feat. But it can be made easier with expertise from business culture experts. An upcoming Twitter chat can help you glean insights from some of those experts and others in the small business community.
The Twitter chat, Build Culture, Win Talent: Driving Small Business Success, is scheduled for November 29 at 3 p.m. ET. Experts will share tips and ask questions of participants to create an active conversation.
You can learn more about the chat in the Featured Events section. Then check out even more upcoming small business events in the list below.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
#MetLifeSmallBiz Twitter Chat: Build Culture, Win Talent: Driving Small Business Success
November 29, 2017, Online, Twitter
MetLife will host a #MetLifeSmallBiz Twitter chat conversation among small business owners about how to build and maintain the kind of culture that attracts and keeps top talent. MetLife will be joined by Small Business experts Anita Campbell of Small Business Trends, Rieva Lesonsky of Small Biz Daily and a member of Susan Solovic’s team. These experts will share tips based on their personal experiences building winning business cultures, and expand upon small business insights from the latest Employee Benefit Trends Study and the MetLife & US Chamber of Commerce Small Business Index. Join us 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET on Twitter under the hashtag: #MetLifeSmallBiz
TNW New York
December 12, 2017, New York, N.Y.
The fifth edition of TNW New York is designed for decision-makers looking to explore the digital technologies transforming the Tech, Communication and Media industries.
This year we’re keeping it cozy and curated by operating an invite-only policy. If you want to be one of a thousand industry leaders discovering, discussing and shaping what’s Now and Next in digital this December, then apply for your invitation now!
LEAP HR: Retail Conference, Nashville 2018
February 27, 2018, Nashville, Tenn.
LEAP HR: Retail 2018 will once again dig deeper into the innovative people leaps helping digital-native and established retailers succeed in a rapidly transforming industry. With new speakers, fresh case studies, and a pre-conference ‘Boot Camp’ day dedicated to what the next-generation retail workforce really looks like, LEAP HR Retail 2018 remains the unique opportunity for senior people leaders in this industry to really challenge and get creative around how we do HR in retail.
More Events
- Funding Tips from Experts for Entrepreneurs
November 21, 2017, New York, N.Y.
- Business & Entrepreneur Networking Mixer
November 21, 2017, Online
- How the Seneca HELIX Can Help Aspiring Entrepreneurs & SMEs
November 21, 2017, Toronto, Ontario/Canada
- Search Engine Optimization SEO Seminar | Nov. 21st
November 21, 2017, Doral, Fla.
- Cheryl Nelson:Bootstrapping a legal document workbook for 18 year olds
November 21, 2017, Sunnyvale, Calif.
- Business Schmoozing Networking Event
November 23, 2017, London, England
- Porsche CEO Oliver Blume and Porsche Digital CEO Thilo Koslowski
November 27, 2017, Mountain View, Calif.
- VanFUNDING 2017
November 27, 2017, Vancouver, BC
- GSTF IE – 7th Annual International Conference On Innovation and Entrepreneurship
November 27, 2017, Singapore, Singapore
- Successfully Dealing with Difficult People: The 5 Most Difficult Types of People and How to Effectively Approach Them
November 28, 2017, Online
- FREE Internet Marketing Workshop, Work from Home, Online Business
November 28, 2017, Online
- ComTech Forum on Network Transformation for 5G
November 28, 2017, Santa Clara, Calif.
- Email Marketing with Social Media for Business Workshop
November 28, 2017, Doral, Fla.
- 5 Elements of Effective Communication
November 28, 2017, Online
- Find out how LaunchYU Can Help Aspiring Entrepreneurs & SMEs
November 29, 2017, Toronto, Ontario/Canada
- The Open Mobile Summit 2017, San Francisco
November 29, 2017, San Francisco, Calif.
- Behavioral Interviewing Maximizing the Return on Interviews
November 29, 2017, Online
- How AI and Data Science solve the biggest business challenges of today
November 30, 2017, Online
- Business After Hours Networking Mixer & Holiday Fashion Show
November 30, 2017, White Plains, N.Y.
- The importance of UX and service design in IoT adoption
November 30, 2017, Richardson, Texas
More Contests
- Sustainable Brands’17
November 30, 2017, Multiple Cities
