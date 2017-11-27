How to Manage “Disabilities” in Your Small Business — With Peter Shankman

The word “disability” tends to have a negative connotation. But in the business world, things that some people would consider to be a disability can actually offer great benefits.

The most recent episode of “Hot Seat,” a series hosted by Ramon Ray, focused on the topic of “disabilities” and how different ways of thinking can impact how businesses work. The episode featured a conversation with Peter Shankman, founder of HARO and author of the book Faster Than Normal about his experience with ADHD, and also Shawn Hessinger, Executive Editor of Small Business Trends.

The Benefits of ADHD

Shankman, who was officially diagnosed with ADHD in his mid-30’s, doesn’t like the word “disability.” He feels that his ADHD is more of a gift. And the same can be said for other conditions and differences that are actually fairly common.

Here are some highlights from the conversation to help your small business be better equipped for handling disabilities or different ways of thinking.

Lots of entrepreneurs fall onto the neuro-atypical scale. People with ADHD or other conditions that cause them to think differently often are drawn to entrepreneurship because of their abilities to look at problems in a unique way. Many also don’t thrive in traditional jobs, especially with huge corporations that force everyone to adhere to specific standards rather than embracing individuality.

These are just a few of the insights that were discussed during the episode, which was recorded on November 13. You can learn more about Shankman and his various entrepreneurial endeavors on his website and view the video of the full conversation below.