Do your employees like working at your company? The answer to this question is probably related to the kind of company culture you’ve created.

If company culture seems like too much of a “touchy feely” concept for you to worry about, it shouldn’t!

After all, the kind of company culture you create is directly related to the quality of talent you can attract — and how long you are able to keep them!

You already know people are the key to success in your business.

So it should be easy to see how company culture capable of attracting great talent and keeping them interested in working for you all relates directly to your bottom line.

Join Anita Campbell, CEO and founder of Small Business Trends, Rieva Lesonsky, CEO of SmallBizDaily and the small business experts behind Susan Solovic for the Twitter chat “Build Culture, Win Talent: Driving Small Business Success” sponsored by MetLife.

The event will take place Nov. 29, 2017, 3 to 4 p.m. ET and you can participate on Twitter at #MetLifeSmallBiz. Additional hashtags to be used during the chat include #SBIndex and #smallbiz.

MetLife will also be on hand to facilitate the discussion.

Among questions to be asked of participants — particularly small business owners — will be “what makes your culture great?”

That’s assuming you feel you have a great business culture. If you don’t, you may want to hear from other entrepreneurs what goes into creating a great small business culture.

You’ll also hear how small businesses can attract and retain qualified employees in a tough labor market.

Finally, you’ll hear what benefits are particularly attractive to talented prospective employees.

Share your insights with other small business owners and hear what they have to say. You may discover ways to improve your company’s business culture and drive small business success as well. Be sure to join us.

More Details:

What: “Build Culture, Win Talent: Driving Small Business Success” Twitter Chat

Who:

MetLife (@MetLife)

Anita Campbell (@smallbiztrends)

Rieva Lesonsky (@Rieva)

Susan Solovic (@SusanSolovic)

Where: Twitter

Hashtag: #MetLifeSmallBiz

When: November 29, 2017 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET