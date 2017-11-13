10 Full Service and Casual Restaurant Franchise Opportunities to Consider

If there’s one business that will always be in demand, it’s restaurants. Whether you fancy yourself serving sizzling steaks or dishing out delicious delicacies, opening your own franchise with a leading restaurant name, provides the perfect opportunity to dive straight into a thriving business.

Casual Restaurant Franchise Opportunities

Take a look at the following 10 full service or casual restaurant franchise opportunities to consider.

Dunkin Donuts

With over 70 varieties of donuts, alongside bagels, sandwiches and other tasty snacks, Dunkin Donuts has no trouble attracting customers. This popular eatery brand has over 130 years of franchising experience. With an investment of between $228,620 and $1,691,200, you could be running your own thriving Dunkin Donuts site.

Bennigan’s Grill and Tavern

Founded in 1976, Benningan’s Grill and Tavern is an iconic restaurant brand across the United States. Bennigan’s offers franchising opportunities for entrepreneurs to extend the success of this well-known dining brand. An initial investment of $1,400,000 to $2,600,000 is required, as well as a franchise fee of $35,000 to $65,000 and a royalty fee of 4 percent.

Western Sizzlin

The popular family steakhouse Western Sizzlin has been franchising since 2009. An initial investment of between $1,061,000 and $4,500,000 is needed to get your stake in a Western Sizzlin franchise.

abc Country Restaurants

abc Country Restaurants provide franchise opportunities for those wanting to run their own restaurant with a successful and well-known bistro brand. Acquiring an abc Country Restaurant franchise requires a fee of $50,000 and an additional royalty fee of 4 percent. A 2 percent advertising fee is also required, which is based on monthly sales volumes.

Eggspectation

Eggspectation provides a casual dining experience and is one of the fastest-growing casual-style restaurant chains in North America. Those determined to run their own informal dining establishment can apply to be a franchisee with Eggspectation. Perspective franchisers need a minimum of 5 years experience as an owner operator in the casual dining industry and a minimum liquidity of $250,000.

Bar Louie

Bar Louie is a national bar brand, well-known for its cocktails and quality food. Those interested in joining the 100-strong network of Bar Louie franchises can apply to be a franchisee. A financial commitment of $500,000 in liquid assets and a $1.5 million net worth is required to run a Bar Louie franchise.

KFC Corp.

Kentucky Fried Chicken has been dishing out delicious chicken since it was founded in 1930. The company is seeking new franchise units across the world. An initial investment of $1,465,000 to $2,286,000 is required to become a KFC Corp. franchisee.

Albert’s Family Restaurant

Albert’s invites those interested in running their own successful restaurant to join this family-friendly eatery brand. Those with a passion for the restaurant trade and a desire to succeed are required to make an investment of between $280,000 and $400,000. An initial franchise fee of $25,000 will provide franchisees with the license to operate under Albert’s Family Restaurant name.

Perkins Restaurant and Bakery

Starting out as a pancake house in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1948, Perkins Restaurant and Bakery has grown into a fully-fledged restaurant and bakery chain with units in more than 500 locations around the United States. The company offers franchise opportunities for those interested in running their own Perkins Restaurant and Bakery store. An initial investment of $1,579,625 to $2,355,625 is required.

Big Boy Restaurants

Big Boy Restaurants are popular family restaurants promoting their fine food and great customer service across the US. An initial investment of $861,800 to $3,568,000 is required to be part of one of America’s most iconic eatery brands.