CloudBerry Backup 5.8 Promises Businesses Protection from Ransomware

If you are a small business hit by ransomware, there is a more than 1 in 5 chance you will have to cease operations right away.

The new CloudBerry Backup 5.8 has been designed to improve this statistic so your business can continue operating with minimal stoppage. The latest release of the flagship product now has a feature which protects your backups when a ransomware is detected.

Growth of Ransomware

In some states around the country, ransomware has increased by as much as 500 percent. And when the attacks do take place, small businesses take a bigger hit than large enterprises. The Second Annual State of Ransomware Report by Malwarebytes said 1 in 6 small businesses saw 25 or more hours of downtime. Others experienced more than 100 hours of downtime.

If a small business doesn’t have access to its backup, the process can take much longer. This is why it is extremely important to have multiple backups including your own personal disk storage and the cloud. By protecting your cloud backup, CloudBerry makes it much easier to quickly have your operations up and running, the company says.

CloudBerry Backup 5.8

CloudBerry was established in 2011 to provide cloud-based backup and file management services to small and mid-sized businesses. The founders wanted an easy way to backup platforms with military-grade encryption anyone can use.

By providing more than 20 online storage providers, including Amazon S3, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and others, it allows businesses to use a company they are most likely already using.

The developer said it was responding to its customers when it included protection for each users cloud backups when ransomware is detected. David Gugick, Vice President of Product Management at CloudBerry, said in a press release, “No customer wants to be in a position where they feel the need to pay a ransom to get their critical data restored because good backups are not available for restore. Our latest release of CloudBerry Backup 5.8 protects existing backups so customers are better positioned to be able to restore their important files.”

The Impact of Ransomware on Small Businesses

Organizations of all sizes are being targeted with ransomware, but the impact is much worse for small businesses.

Marcin Kleczynski, CEO of Malwarebytes, minced no words when he explained the problem. In the press release announcing a report on ransomware trends, he said, “The stakes of a single attack for a small business are far different from the stakes of a single attack for a large enterprise. Osterman’s findings demonstrate that SMBs are suffering in the wake of attacks, to the point where they must cease business operations.”

Deploying CloudBerry Backup 5.8 is one of the ways you can dramatically reduce the impact of a ransomware attack the company says. But it takes being aware of the security threat in the digital landscape, and implementing policies with strict governance to make it work for your entire organization.

Price and Availability

CloudBerry Backup 5.8 is now available with a variety of levels of service . The company provides several tiers, starting with Desktop Free (Windows, Mac, Linux); Desktop Pro (Windows, Mac, Linux); Server; MS SQL: MS Exchange; and Ultimate. They all come with a free 15-day trial and prices range from $29.99 to $299.99 for a one-time license fee per computer.