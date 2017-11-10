About Us   |   Advertise

The New Salesperson Had Some Big Shoes to Fill

Clown Business Cartoon

I’ll admit it. Clowns freak me out a little.

And I’m hardly the only one. I swear I heard a statistic a few years ago that, when surveyed, 100 percent of people said they were scared of clowns. (Seriously, someone look that up for me.)

So imagine how I felt when this cartoon came back from my assistant who shaded the office that the clown is in all dark and spooky-like. I nearly fell off my stool.

Anyway, he was nice enough to lighten things up a bit, and all in all I’m pretty pleased with the end result.

But I’m telling you, that clown is up to no good.

Mark Anderson

Mark Anderson Mark Anderson's cartoons appear in publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Harvard Business Review. His business cartoons are available for licensing at his website, Andertoons.com.

