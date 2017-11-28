DesignEvo Offers Easy and Free DIY Logo Design for Your Business

Usefulness Functionality Price Summary DesignEvo provides millions of icons, hundreds of fonts and shapes. All of them are professionally designed and can be freely customized to produce a unique-looking logo. It is also Free!

One of the best ways to convey your business’ identity and brand culture is through a logo. DesignEvo — a web-based custom logo maker — enables you to do just that.

How DesignEvo Works

Signing up is super easy. Head to their website and click Sign Up on the top right corner.

You will then be prompted to fill in the sign-up form. This is pretty simple as they only ask for your email address and password. If you’d rather sign-up using Facebook, that option is also provided.

To start creating your logo, click the “Make a Logo” button on the top of your screen. You will then be taken to the screen below.

On your left you will see a couple of categories. Each category provides you with a certain set of templates that may relate to your organization or business type.

However, if you’d rather start your own logo creation from scratch, that is also possible. Click on the “Start from Scratch” button on the right side of your screen.

Here, you will be provided with a couple of features including millions of icons, 100 plus fonts, as well as 100 plus vector shapes that you can use to create your own unique logo.

Features

If you thought different fonts, shapes and icons is all you get — you are wrong!

The platform also gives you a chance to alter the background color with a simple click. They have a comprehensive color pallet, so you will definitely find a color that fits your business.

And while this web-based logo has great features, one thing that will definitely blow your mind is the preview function that lets you preview your design before downloading. That’s really cool!

Pricing

The tool is absolutely free and has no enterprise plans to consider. However, DesignEvo asks that you give them credit by sharing the platform on your website, social media pages or blog.

Final Words

If you’re already an avid Canva user, you’ll likely find DesignEvo really cool. It is extremely easy to navigate and it has all the basic features that you need to create a good-looking logo for your business.

This tool is definitely a good platform for anyone that is seeking a logo, but doesn’t have the experience, time or budget to pay a designer to create a logo.