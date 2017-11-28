About Us   |   Advertise

DesignEvo Offers Easy and Free DIY Logo Design for Your Business

by In Product Reviews 0
0
Shares
|
81
28
Print This Article
5
1
Email this Article

0
Shares
81
28
5
1
Email this Article Print This Article
Can DesignEvo Solve Your Company's Logo Problem?
Usefulness
Functionality
Price

Summary

DesignEvo provides millions of icons, hundreds of fonts and shapes. All of them are professionally designed and can be freely customized to produce a unique-looking logo. It is also Free!

One of the best ways to convey your business’ identity and brand culture is through a logo. DesignEvo — a web-based custom logo maker — enables you to do just that.

Advertisement

How DesignEvo Works

Signing up is super easy. Head to their website and click Sign Up on the top right corner.

Can DesignEvo Solve Your Company's Logo Problem?

You will then be prompted to fill in the sign-up form. This is pretty simple as they only ask for your email address and password. If you’d rather sign-up using Facebook, that option is also provided.

Can DesignEvo Solve Your Company's Logo Problem?

To start creating your logo, click the “Make a Logo” button on the top of your screen. You will then be taken to the screen below.

Can DesignEvo Solve Your Company's Logo Problem?

On your left you will see a couple of categories. Each category provides you with a certain set of templates that may relate to your organization or business type.

However, if you’d rather start your own logo creation from scratch, that is also possible. Click on the “Start from Scratch” button on the right side of your screen.

Here, you will be provided with a couple of features including millions of icons, 100 plus fonts, as well as 100 plus vector shapes that you can use to create your own unique logo.

Can DesignEvo Solve Your Company's Logo Problem?

Features

If you thought different fonts, shapes and icons is all you get — you are wrong!

The platform also gives you a chance to alter the background color with a simple click. They have a comprehensive color pallet, so you will definitely find a color that fits your business.

And while this web-based logo has great features, one thing that will definitely blow your mind is the preview function that lets you preview your design before downloading. That’s really cool!

Can DesignEvo Solve Your Company's Logo Problem?

Pricing

The tool is absolutely free and has no enterprise plans to consider. However, DesignEvo asks that you give them credit by sharing the platform on your website, social media pages or blog.

Final Words

If you’re already an avid Canva user, you’ll likely find DesignEvo really cool. It is extremely easy to navigate and it has all the basic features that you need to create a good-looking logo for your business.

This tool is definitely a good platform for anyone that is seeking a logo, but doesn’t have the experience, time or budget to pay a designer to create a logo.

Images: DesignEVO

Comment ▼

Antony Maina

Antony Maina Antony Maina is a Staff Writer for Small Business Trends. His beat includes social media, general business reporting and exploring how people relate to technology. With a background in freelance writing, he is a contributor to other tech websites and can be found at Word4Bloggers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap