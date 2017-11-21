Master the Art of Ecommerce Shipping with These Simple Options

Ensuring on-time delivery is a great way to boost customer satisfaction and increase sales. And luckily for small business owners, there are some simple yet effective options to meet this goal.

Ecommerce Shipping Options

Texas-based ecommerce software developer BigCommerce has compiled a list of four useful ecommerce shipping options.

Take a look.

Free In-Store Pickup

Are you a retailer with a brick-and-mortar location? Then a free in-store pickup is probably your best option.

By promoting free in-store pickup, you get an opportunity to upsell or increase brand affinity while in the store.

LTL Freight Carriers

If you own a B2B business and deal with mostly very large items, you may opt for LTL freight. By offering LTL freight, you can show live shipping rates for items in the cart that exceed the weight limit for standard shipping.

Same-day Delivery

This option is ideal for retailers selling perishable or time-sensitive goods such as food items.

To make the most of it, you may add a surcharge and delight customers with fast delivery.

Free Shipping

An effective way to entice customers to buy more is by offering them free shipping.

You may offer it when their total bill reaches a certain dollar amount to improve your sales.

Focus on Your Shipping Options

Regardless of the option you choose, remember it’s a competitive world — and offers such as free shipping can give businesses an edge over rivals.

When you’re selecting your shipping partner, look for local delivery and courier companies that can ship faster and offer services at competitive rates.

Find out more about the various ecommerce shipping options by clicking on the BigCommerce infographic below.