Facebook Introduces 4 New Ways to Grow Your Small Business Internationally

Four new cross-border solutions expand the initiative Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) launched in September of 2016 to give businesses global reach.

The benefit of using Facebook’s platform to look for international opportunities is the incredible amount of data it provides. These four solutions deliver extremely valuable insight into new locations, which can be your neighboring city or one that is on the other side of the globe.

New Facebook Cross-Border Features

The four new features include:

Dynamic Language Optimization – Even if you are a polyglot, it will take you a long time to translate your campaign into different languages. With this language optimization feature, Facebook says it will match the right language, to the right person, at the right time. And best of all it will optimize the performance based on your campaign objective and total budget.

Multi-country Look-Alike Audiences – Without ever having to step into another country, this feature will find customers like you currently have in any combination of countries or regions.

Multi-city Targeting – If you are looking to target multiple cities, your small business can now target cities based on population size without adding cities individually or doing research.

Facebook IQ Cross-Border Insights Finder – What if you are looking for a new location, but don’t know where to go? The Insights Finder will help advertisers discover untapped markets using comparative data based on past campaign performance across different channels, including Facebook, Instagram and Audience Network.

Facebook Cross-Border Program

Facebook introduced Cross-Border Solutions last year with the goal of helping businesses grow internationally no matter where they are. Using features such as Lookalike Audiences, businesses are able to reach customers in new cities, states and countries that are just like their existing ones.

Facebook says there are more than 1.2 billion people on Facebook are connected to a small business in another country. On its Facebook Business page, the company goes on to explain, “As more people around the world come online, businesses have an opportunity to connect with new customers, many of whom live in different cities, regions or countries.”

With so much information available to small businesses today, it can be overwhelming at times. Facebook has developed a Blueprint eLearning course titled Expand across Borders with Facebook to help navigate the waters. You can access the course here.