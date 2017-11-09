Salesforce and Google Partner to Connect Sales, Marketing and More for Business

One of the most important features of today’s collaborative workforce is access. And when two of the largest companies in their respective fields form a partnership to address this very point, it highlights its importance. Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) have formed a strategic partnership to give their customers a smarter and more collaborative experience in the cloud.

Advertisement

Google and Salesforce Partnership

Google and Salesforce say as cloud-native companies this partnership will deliver better business outcomes. It will make this possible by providing actionable insights from marketing, service and sales data with unique opportunities.

Even though enterprises will take advantage of the new services, it is not exclusively limited to large organizations. Small businesses already use Google’s suite of products, as well as what Salesforce has to offer. The new partnership is going to give small companies access to enterprise-grade resources to bring their workforce together for better collaboration and provide more insight into their market.

Sridhar Ramaswamy, Senior Vice President of Ads and Commerce at Google, touched on some of what this partnership will accomplish in a press release announcing the partnership. He said, “For the first time ever, our customers will be able to seamlessly connect what’s happening across sales, marketing and advertising, and take action across our ads platforms and Salesforce.”

What Can You Expect?

Marc Benioff, Chairman and CEO of Salesforce, said in a company statement, “There has never been an easier way for companies to run their entire business in the cloud.”

Your business will be more productive because it will be much smarter. The integration of Salesforce CRM and G Suite is going to offer the only cloud-native collaboration platform of its kind, according to Google. With Salesforce using the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) along with G Suite for its core services, companies can gain valuable intelligence from Gmail, Sheets, Calendar, Drive, Docs, and Hangouts Meet about customers.

Here’s how the integrations will look and work specifically:

Salesforce Lightning for Gmail will identify and make recommendations for high priority emails from Salesforce CRM relevant content in Gmail.

Salesforce Lightning for Google Sheets will deliver the latest information by embedding Google Sheets in Salesforce. A single click can push content to a new Sheet from Salesforce Records or Reports.

Quip Live Apps for Google Drive and Google Calendar allows users to better collaborate by making information more accessible from an open cloud environment. You can embed Drive files, Google Docs, Slides, and Sheet or your Google Calendar inside Quip and make it accessible from anywhere.

Salesforce for Hangouts Meet will gather insights from the conversations customers are having on Hangouts Meet. The information can be used to improve customer service or manage the sales conversation more effectively.

Pricing and Availability

Currently, Salesforce Lightning for Gmail and integrations with Calendar and Google Drive are already part of G Suite and Salesforce. More features will be integrated in 2018, and integrations between Salesforce and Google Analytics 360 will arrive in the first half of 2018 for free. Salesforce said some of its qualified customers will get G Suite for up to one year at no additional cost.

As for Quip Live Apps integration with Google Drive, when it becomes available in the first half of 2018, it will cost you $25 per user, per month with any Quip Enterprise License.