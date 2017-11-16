About Us   |   Advertise

Google Docs Outage Highlights Need for Backup of Online Business Services

Google Docs Down Just the Latest Major Outage of Relied Upon Small Business Tech

Google Docs went down for a significant number of users Wednesday. The outage lasted for just about an hour and didn’t impact any other tools within Google Drive or G Suite. But because Google Docs is such a major tool for a lot of businesses and professionals, the outage had a major impact.

Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) didn’t share the exact number of users affected. But it did confirm that a “significant subset of users” were unable to access their docs during the outage, which started around 4 p.m. ET and lasted until around 5 p.m. ET. During this time, the affected users were locked out of their documents, unable to make changes or even view their content.

Frustration High While Google Docs Down

It might not have lasted for an especially long time, but the outage was still frustrating to a lot of users who rely on Google Docs for important productivity and collaborative functions. Many users even took to Twitter to complain.

And this is just the latest in a long line of popular business tools and services to experience issues over the last year. Comcast suffered a major outage earlier this month. And Skype, Slack, Verizon, Facebook and Instagram have all experienced issues of varying degrees in recent months as well.

All of these issues highlight the importance of having alternative options and plans just in case there are outages with the platforms and tools you use on a regular basis. Custom software could be one great solution for businesses that want tools made specifically for them rather than relying only on popular platforms with tons of users.

Even if you do only use big name platforms for your everyday business functions, it’s a good idea to have backups of all your important documents on other platforms so you can still access the data you need even in the case of an extended outage.

Google Drive Photo via Shutterstock

Annie Pilon

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

  1. Aira Bongco
    Aira Bongco
    November 16, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    Terrifying indeed. Some of my most important files are in Google Drive. Maybe I should back it up on Dropbox.

  2. Ivan
    November 16, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    This is dangerous. So many people are now dependent on Google Drive and Google Docs. I hope this one time doesn’t lead to another.

