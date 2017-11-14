50 High Tech Business Ideas You Can Start Small

When you think of high tech businesses, big names like Google and Facebook probably come to mind. But you don’t have to think that big when you’re just starting out. In fact, many of the tech giants that are successful today started out relatively small. If you’re interested in following in those footsteps, here are 50 ideas for high tech businesses that you can start small.

High Tech Business Ideas

Smartphone Repair

With so many consumers owning smartphones, there’s a definite need for repair services. You can start a business where you have people bring in or send you their devices so you can fix various issues.

Smartphone Accessory Manufacturing

You can also manufacture different accessories to go with smartphones, like charging cords, speakers and lenses.

Refurbished Device Sales

Manufacturing actual computers and smartphones can be a larger scale operation. But you can still have a business where you sell those devices by refurbishing older models with new and improved parts.

Computer Parts Manufacturing

You might also consider manufacturing different computer parts, especially if you can narrow down a specific niche.

Social Networking Site

There are a few big name social networking platforms already. But you never know when the next major one might emerge.

Social Media Consulting

You can also use your expertise in social media to start a consulting business where you help brands create strategies and content for various platforms.

SEO Specialist

SEO specialists help businesses and online publishers optimize their online content for search engines.

Online Advertising Platform

Online advertising is another high tech area of online marketing. You can create your own platform where you connect businesses looking to advertise online with website owners who want to earn ad revenue.

Digital Marketing Consulting

You can also focus more generally on online marketing for business clients, helping them with everything from advertising to content marketing.

Online Dating Site

Another type of website or app that you can earn a revenue from, create a dating platform that helps connect people with similar interests.

Web Design Service

You can also use your tech savvy, along with design skills, to design and develop websites for businesses and other clients.

Software Development Service

Or you could become a freelance software developer to create programs for specific clients.

App Development Service

Mobile apps are also becoming increasingly important for businesses. You can work with clients who want to have their own apps on a freelance basis.

Mobile App Sales

Or you could develop your own mobile apps instead of working with clients. Then you can make money by charging for the apps or offering in-app purchases.

Info Tech Shop

If you’re interested in starting a sort of retail business, you could open up a one-stop-shop where people can purchase tech items or bring in their gadgets for repairs.

Cloud Based Phone Service

To help your clients communicate more effectively, you could start a phone service that’s based online using cloud technology.

IT Equipment Service

You could also work with businesses by offering to repair or maintain various types of IT equipment like servers.

IT Equipment Sales

Or you could actually sell that equipment to businesses and others who need it.

Internet Cafe

Cafes are becoming more popular for freelancers and others looking for a comfortable place to use wifi. You can set up a small coffee shop or coworking space where you offer internet access and other tech amenities.

Online School

If you’re looking for ways to spread knowledge on a particular topic, you could set up a website or online education platform where you offer course material directly to students.

E-Library

You can also set up a site or platform where people can access or rent various digital educational materials like PDFs and ebooks.

Online Book Store

Or you could actually sell ebooks on your own website, either your own titles or ebooks that you license from other authors.

Ebook Writing

You might also consider writing your own ebooks and then offering those for sale on platforms like Amazon.

Digital Product Sales

You can also sell other digital products online, like printables, access to membership sites or even online videos.

Ecommerce Platform

To help other entrepreneurs make a living online, you can create a platform where sellers can upload products to list for sales.

Shopping App

Or you could create a mobile shopping platform that lets customers browse products and shop right from their smartphones.

Tech Blog

If you’re interested in writing about technology, you can start your own blog about the subject and make money through ads or sponsored content.

Tech Podcast

Similarly, you could start a podcast where you talk about the new gadgets or innovations in the tech industry.

Tech Video Channel

Or you could opt for creating video content about technology, using a platform like YouTube to earn revenue.

Livestreaming Influencer

Livestreaming has become a popular way for people to communicate online. You can build up a following on platforms like Facebook Live and Periscope, then earn an income as an influencer.

Livestreaming Service

You could even start your very own livestreaming service that other people can use to share their thoughts and connect with followers.

Online Video Platform

Similarly, you can start a website or app where people can share video content related to a particular topic or niche.

Online Podcasting Platform

Or you could start an audio platform where people can upload their podcasting content to easily share with potential listeners.

Music Streaming Service

Another audio platform idea, you could develop a site or app that people can use to stream a specific type of music, especially if it’s not available on the most popular streaming services.

Video Content Streaming Service

Similarly, you could start a streaming service for a particular type of video content, like holiday films or educational content.

Tech Gadget Rentals

If you have the ability to purchase tech gadgets that people might want to rent for specific situations, like projectors for presentations or cameras for photo shoots, you could start a business where you let customers rent those items.

Sharing Economy Platform

Or you could create a site or app that lets users share those items or other products or services with other consumers.

Tech Consultant

If you want to provide general tech advice to business clients, you could start a consulting business where you help them make decisions about new device purchases and software implementation.

Remote IT Service

You could also start a business from your home where you provide insights and answer questions for people having IT issues.

Computer Setup Service

To help individuals who don’t want to go through the lengthy computer setup process on their own, you could charge a small fee to handle that task for them.

Computer Training Service

Or you could teach others how to get the most out of their new devices by offering workshops or one-on-one training sessions.

Online Research Service

If you’re skilled with online researching tools, you could use your expertise to perform research for businesses and clients that need specific insights.

Live Chat Service

Live chat is becoming more prevalent for businesses and website owners that need a way to communicate with customers in real time. So you could offer a plugin or platform to offer to those entities.

Chatbot Creator

You could also build a chatbot that uses AI to communicate with people and then offer it to business clients.

AI Platform

There are plenty of other potential uses for AI that you can explore as a tech savvy entrepreneur. You could invent a voice activated device or app that uses the technology to answer questions or perform other tasks.

Analytics Service

You could also create an online platform that allows businesses or website owners to gather analytical data about website performance, customer interactions or other online functions.

Influencer Marketing Platform

Influencer marketing is becoming a huge part of online marketing for a lot of businesses. So you could use your tech savvy to create a platform that connects influencers with relevant brands to work with.

3D Printing Manufacturing

3D printing is another major tech trend. If you can design small parts or other products that can be 3D printed, you can start a small manufacturing operation.

Robotics Manufacturing

If you want to get even more in-depth with your manufactured offerings, you could create parts that go together to create robotics products.

UX Service

You could also provide an essential service to website owners or app developers by testing their features to make sure they’re offering a good user experience.