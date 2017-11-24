About Us   |   Advertise

When Word of Mouth Goes Wrong

Hiring Business Cartoon

This is a pretty standard cartoon. Play on words, twist at the end, done and done. The thing that took me the longest here? The font for the Corpco sign in the back.

I have hundreds of fonts of all manner and type, but most of my favorites replicate a cartoony hand-lettered look. The thing is those aren’t necessarily business-y. So, I was stuck trying to find a font that said “this is something a business would use” and “this is something that fits my art style.”

I can’t remember the name of the font I ended up with, and maybe that was 10 minutes not especially well spent, but I gotta say it looks right to me.

Mark Anderson

