39% of Online Shoppers Vow to Never Return if a Delivery Disappoints

You had better get your online delivery right or 39 percent of your customers might never shop with you again and that’s according to MetaPack’s 2017 State of eCommerce Delivery Consumer Research Report.

The Importance of Delivery in Ecommerce

The report states that half of shoppers (about 54 percent) say they base their shopping choices on the delivery options. An even more sobering stat indicates 43 percent of shoppers will use social media to share their displeasure over a poor delivery experience with others. And that’s not all. Expectations among metropolitan shoppers. Fifty-four percent of online shoppers in these areas want eCommerce sites to offer one-hour delivery.

Some 3,577 consumers from seven countries, including the U.S., France, U.K., and Germany took part in the study. It is clear from MetaPack’s survey that small businesses — especially online retailers — cannot become complacent about the strategic role delivery plays in the overall success of their businesses.

“When it comes to winning and keeping customers, delivery has the power to make or break the online shopping experience,” the report explains. “Indeed, our research confirms that the delivery options consumers encounter will determine whether or not they ultimately press the ‘buy’ button at checkout; half (50 percent) of the shoppers we surveyed this year admit to abandoning online shopping carts because the delivery choices on offer were unsatisfactory or did not meet their needs.”

And while shoppers are still conscious of price, the report says a growing number (35 percent) of shoppers are now prioritizing convenience over cost and are happy to pay extra if that means they would be able to get items delivered when and where they want.

Also important, the survey said, is to display delivery options prominently. An overwhelming 77 percent or respondents say they expect this information to be displayed on an ecommerce store’s product page.