About Us   |   Advertise

39% of Online Shoppers Vow to Never Return if a Delivery Disappoints

by In Retail Trends 1
0
Shares
|
77
19
Print This Article
8
2
Email this Article

0
Shares
77
19
8
2
Email this Article Print This Article
These Statistics Illustrate the Importance of Delivery in Ecommerce

You had better get your online delivery right or 39 percent of your customers might never shop with you again and that’s according to MetaPack’s 2017 State of eCommerce Delivery Consumer Research Report.

Advertisement

The Importance of Delivery in Ecommerce

The report states that half of shoppers (about 54 percent) say they base their shopping choices on the delivery options. An even more sobering stat indicates 43 percent of shoppers will use social media to share their displeasure over a poor delivery experience with others. And that’s not all. Expectations among metropolitan shoppers. Fifty-four percent of online shoppers in these areas want eCommerce sites to offer one-hour delivery.

Some 3,577 consumers from seven countries, including the U.S., France, U.K., and Germany took part in the study. It is clear from MetaPack’s survey that small businesses — especially online retailers — cannot become complacent about the strategic role delivery plays in the overall success of their businesses.

“When it comes to winning and keeping customers, delivery has the power to make or break the online shopping experience,” the report explains. “Indeed, our research confirms that the delivery options consumers encounter will determine whether or not they ultimately press the ‘buy’ button at checkout; half (50 percent) of the shoppers we surveyed this year admit to abandoning online shopping carts because the delivery choices on offer were unsatisfactory or did not meet their needs.”

And while shoppers are still conscious of price, the report says a growing number (35 percent) of shoppers are now prioritizing convenience over cost and are happy to pay extra if that means they would be able to get items delivered when and where they want.

Also important, the survey said, is to display delivery options prominently. An overwhelming 77 percent or respondents say they expect this information to be displayed  on an ecommerce store’s product page.

Image: Metapack

1 Comment ▼

Antony Maina

Antony Maina Antony Maina is a Staff Writer for Small Business Trends. His beat includes social media, general business reporting and exploring how people relate to technology. With a background in freelance writing, he is a contributor to other tech websites and can be found at Word4Bloggers.

One Reaction

  1. Robert Brady
    November 17, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    Not gonna lie, I’m one of the 39%. Don’t mess it up.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap