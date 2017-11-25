Leap HR Event Can Help You Make Sense of the Retail Industry

What’s next for the retail industry?
As the new year approaches, many retail business owners are likely pondering this question. And an upcoming conference can help make sense of the trends and opportunities within the industry.
Leap HR: Retail 2018 is scheduled for February 27 in Nashville. The event includes speakers, case studies and educational sessions all aimed at helping retail entrepreneurs get a better feel for the industry in the new year.
You can learn more about the conference and other upcoming evens in the Featured Events section. Then check out the list below for even more opportunities.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
TWITTER CHAT: Build Culture, Win Talent: Driving Small Business Success #MetLifeSmallBiz
November 29, 2017, Online, Twitter
MetLife will host a #MetLifeSmallBiz Twitter chat conversation among small business owners about how to build and maintain the kind of culture that attracts and keeps top talent. MetLife will be joined by Small Business experts Anita Campbell of Small Business Trends, Rieva Lesonsky of Small Biz Daily and a member of Susan Solovic’s team. These experts will share tips based on their personal experiences building winning business cultures, and expand upon small business insights from the latest Employee Benefit Trends Study and the MetLife & US Chamber of Commerce Small Business Index. Join us 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET on Twitter under the hashtag: #MetLifeSmallBiz
TNW New York
December 12, 2017, New York, N.Y.
The fifth edition of TNW New York is designed for decision-makers looking to explore the digital technologies transforming the Tech, Communication and Media industries.
This year we’re keeping it cozy and curated by operating an invite-only policy. If you want to be one of a thousand industry leaders discovering, discussing and shaping what’s Now and Next in digital this December, then apply for your invitation now!
LEAP HR: Retail Conference, Nashville 2018
February 27, 2018, Nashville, Tenn.
LEAP HR: Retail 2018 will once again dig deeper into the innovative people leaps helping digital-native and established retailers succeed in a rapidly transforming industry. With new speakers, fresh case studies, and a pre-conference ‘Boot Camp’ day dedicated to what the next-generation retail workforce really looks like, LEAP HR Retail 2018 remains the unique opportunity for senior people leaders in this industry to really challenge and get creative around how we do HR in retail.
