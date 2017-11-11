Canon Facebook Live Event Will MAXIFY Your Business

Livestreaming offers a unique opportunity for small businesses to learn from experts and interact with other entrepreneurs to gain valuable insights.

Next week, there’s an opportunity to do just that with a Facebook Live Q&A featuring Tracey Noonan and Dani Vilagie, founders of Wicked Good Cupcakes and Shark Tank favorites. The entrepreneurs are partnering with Canon for the event, which is slated for November 14 at 12:30 p.m. EST.

During the event, Noonan and Vilagie will share tips and advice for business owners leading up to Small Business Saturday. Viewers can also ask questions to get specific insights during the live event.

Learn more about the event, MAXIFY Your Business Power Lunch Q&A in the Featured Events section. Then check out even more upcoming events in the list below.

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

MAXIFY Your Business Power Lunch Q&A

November 14, 2017, Online

In a showing of service and support for its small business, entrepreneurial and home office customers, Canon U.S.A. is partnering with Shark Tank™ favorites and founders of Wicked Good Cupcakes™ Tracey Noonan and Dani Vilagie. Moderated by New York Times bestseller Carol Roth, the self-made mother-daughter duo will host two Facebook Live events at Canon U.S.A. headquarters on Tuesday, Nov. 14 (12:30 and 3:30 p.m. EST) offering first-hand insights, tips and advice for current and aspiring business owners as they head into Small Business Saturday. Viewers will have an opportunity to ask questions from these leading experts via the live feed.

DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017 Digital Marketing Conference takes place November 14th to 16th, 2017. Whether your goal is to reinforce customer loyalty, improve lead generation, increase sales, or drive stronger consumer engagement, DIGIMARCON WORLD 2017’s agenda will help attendees enhance their marketing efforts. Sessions will focus on building traffic, expanding brand awareness, improving customer service and gaining insight into today’s latest digital tools.

Held during Global Entrepreneurship Week and honoring Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, the 2017 Women Entrepreneurs Conference is a full-day business conference that brings together female entrepreneurs, business experts, media, investors, and community and government leaders to support and celebrate women in business. This year’s theme is Connect, Cultivate & Celebrate! The event will also feature an interactive panel discussion, the “Female Entrepreneur of the Year” award presentation, and the opportunity to meet and network with inspiring women leaders and entrepreneurs from across the state. Register today!

MetLife will host a conversation among small business owners about how to build and maintain the kind of culture that attracts and keeps top talent. MetLife will be joined by Small Business experts Anita Campbell of Small Business Trends, Rieva Lesonsky of Small Biz Daily and a member of Susan Solovic’s team. These experts will share tips based on their personal experiences building winning business cultures, and expand upon small business insights from the latest Employee Benefit Trends Study and the MetLife & US Chamber of Commerce Small Business Index. Join us 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET!

The fifth edition of TNW New York is designed for decision-makers looking to explore the digital technologies transforming the Tech, Communication and Media industries.

This year we’re keeping it cozy and curated by operating an invite-only policy. If you want to be one of a thousand industry leaders discovering, discussing and shaping what’s Now and Next in digital this December, then apply for your invitation now!

LEAP HR: Retail 2018 will once again dig deeper into the innovative people leaps helping digital-native and established retailers succeed in a rapidly transforming industry. With new speakers, fresh case studies, and a pre-conference ‘Boot Camp’ day dedicated to what the next-generation retail workforce really looks like, LEAP HR Retail 2018 remains the unique opportunity for senior people leaders in this industry to really challenge and get creative around how we do HR in retail.

Sustainable Brands’17

November 30, 2017, Multiple Cities