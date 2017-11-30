McAfee Acquires Skyhigh Networks to Address Cloud Cybersecurity Needs

Small business experts are currently advocating a “cloud first” strategy, but cybersecurity remains a concern. McAfee, Inc. (NYSE: MFE) aims to tackle this challenge and evolving digital threats.

The global computer security software company headquartered in Santa Clara, California recently announced it is acquiring Skyhigh Networks, a cloud security startup, for an undisclosed amount.

McAfee Has Acquired Skyhigh Networks

McAfee said the acquisition will allow the firm and Skyhigh Networks to offer customers the most advanced cybersecurity environments allowing them to operate freely and securely in order to reach their full potential.

“With customers’ most valuable asset, data, increasingly finding residence in the cloud, it’s time security move to the forefront,” McAfee CEO Christopher D. Young said in a statement. “At the same time, security cannot hinder cloud adoption, as the transformation the cloud promises extends far beyond the corridors of IT to every facet of modern business.”

Indeed, the cloud provides a flexible and scalable platform that greatly enhances a small business’ capabilities to manage, share and control its data. But the issue of cybersecurity has become one of the most persistent concerns for small businesses today, with malicious hacking a nightmare not just for businesses but also for individuals. The two cybersecurity companies will work to combine their cloud and endpoint security platforms to offer enhanced data and privacy protection.

“Becoming part of McAfee is the ideal next step in realizing Skyhigh Networks’ vision of not simply making the cloud secure, but making it the most secure environment for business,” Rajiv Gupta, CEO of Skyhigh Networks said in a statement.

Skyhigh Organizational Structure will Remain Intact

The deal is expected to close pending regulatory approvals and other conditions. Gupta will join Young’s leadership team to run McAfee’s new cloud business unit. Skyhigh’s existing organizational structure and customer offerings will remain largely the same, except for an expected acceleration in product innovation.

The cloud security startup specializes in providing solutions in the burgeoning cloud access security broker (CASB) market segment. CASB offers protection of enterprise data and users in real time across all cloud services for secure cloud enablement.

McAfee’s products and services for small businesses include encryption and antispam software used to protect the individual PC and also smaller networks used by small businesses.