OnePlus 5T May Offer Small Businesses High End Phone at Budget Price

The OnePlus 5T has been released just five months after the OnePlus 5. In that short time, the company has made some improvements to put the 5T on par with other high-end phones. And all this is delivered for a list price between $499 and $549, depending on specs.

You are probably wondering how a phone almost half the price of the iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 can compare? Well, OnePlus has made a name for itself doing just that, and it has resulted in a very loyal following from budget-conscious customers.

If you are a small business owner in need of a high-end phone on a budget, the OnePlus 5T will do the trick. It is packed with top of the line hardware and software so you can capture images, video conference, communicate and much more.

The Specs for the 5T include:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor

6-inch AMOLED screen, 18:9 ratio display

6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage or 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage

Dual 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel rear cameras

16-megapixel front-facing camera

3,300mAh battery with Dash Charge

Fingerprint reader and face unlock

3.5 millimeter headphone jack

Android 7.1.1 Nougat

The Upgrades to the OnePlus 5T

The first obvious upgrade is the 6 inch AMOLED screen, which leaves the phone almost without bezels on the sides. The top and bottom portions still have noticeable bezels, but this means you won’t have to sacrifice a headphone jack.

The camera is the other upgrade. By replacing the 20MP telephoto lens with a 20MP low-light sensor camera, those taking portrait photography and low light images will be much happier. If, on the other hand, you need the telephoto lens it might be a downgrade.

A new face unlock feature has been added, while still keeping the fingerprint reader, which is now in the back.

Price and Availability

In the past, if you wanted a OnePlus phone, you had to get an invite. Thankfully that is no longer the case. The new 5T is going to be available in Europe, India and the United States starting November 21.

The 6GB RAM/64GB storage phone will run you $499, and the 8GB RAM/128GB storage phone goes up to $549. You can get the phone at select retailers, including Amazon.